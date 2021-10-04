‘Batters acted as sleeping pills & I fell asleep in last 4 overs’: Sehwag takes a dig at SRH’s dismal batting vs KKR

Former India opener Virender Sehwag has taken a hilarious dig on Sunrisers Hyderabad’s slow batting in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match no. 49 against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday. After opting to bat first in Dubai, Kane Williamson & Co went through a terrible batting collapse and managed to post a paltry 115 for 8 in 20 overs.

For KKR, the chase wasn’t easy either. They batted till the final over and won the game by six wickets, consolidating their position in the top half of the points table.

Reviewing yet another dismal show of SRH in IPL 2021, Sehwag, in his latest Instagram video called ‘Virugiri Dot Com’, said that he had fallen asleep while watching the final four overs of the first innings.

“Hyderabad started with Roy and Saha but the two returned to the dugout in quick succession. After this, Williamson and Garg handled the innings a bit. But it was such a slow wicket and runs were being scored at such a slow pace that even on the TV screen, a message popped up - 'Sorry for the Interruption.' Williamson scored 26 runs and Garg made 21,” Sehwag said.

“After this, Abdul Samad came and he hit three sixes. But after scoring 25 runs, he too got out. The rest of the batters were acting as sleeping pills and I fell asleep in the last four overs. When I woke up, I found that Hyderabad scored 115/8 in 20 overs,” he added.

IPL 2021 has been a nightmare for the Sunrisers. In the India leg, they managed just one win and remained in the bottom of the table. After the restart of the tournament in the UAE, they looked to start afresh and comeback strong but couldn’t even move from 8th position to the 7th.

Be it different combinations or a change in captaincy, SRH have tried everything to get better results but they found themselves at the receiving end throughout the season. They became the first side to be eliminated this year and currently have just four points in their kitty. With 2 more games to go, they would like to have some consolation wins to boost their morale.