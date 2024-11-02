Mumbai, New Zealand have just just one wicket and an overall lead of 143 runs in hand but spinner Ajaz Patel is certain that life will not be easy even for Indian batters while chasing a small total on a Wankhede track that is deteriorating fast. Batting will be challenging on third day Wankhede pitch: Ajaz Patel

Patel, who claimed 5/103 in India's first innings, said how the third day will pan out will depend on how the wicket behaves in the first session.

"Whatever we score, we're going to have to try and do our best to restrict India but it'll be interesting to see how the wicket continues to play,” Patel said when asked if New Zealand have enough on the board.

"It's turning quite sharply, it's inconsistent in terms of how much it does turn and bounce, but as a spinner it's encouraging as well that you're going to get something out of the surface and for batting it's quite challenging," he said.

"It is certainly turning from both ends, it's just the bounce is a little bit variable, so from a batting perspective that can be a challenge as well."

Patel, though, said the pitch hasn't been as favourable to the spinners in the morning.

"If we have seen the pattern in terms of the wicket, over the last couple of days in the morning, it probably doesn't do as much as the afternoon.

"Whether that's due to the rolling, or whether that's due to the heat and the wicket drying up throughout the day, I'm unsure. It'll be interesting to see how that wicket plays tomorrow morning, whether it kind of reacts the same way or whether it's a little bit different.”

Patel heaped praise on Rishabh Pant, whose counter-attacking 60 nullified the advantage New Zealand had at one stage.

"I felt like I bowled really well but Rishabh batted exceptionally, he's been phenomenal throughout this tour and he's kind of the player that's put pressure back on us, regardless of the situation.

"As long as you’re putting the ball in good areas and you have a good plan and a good set field, then it's about him taking the option and he is being very, very good and taking the right options,” he said.

Patel disagreed that New Zealand spinners have out-bowled the Indians but said they have grown collectively on this tour.

"I don't necessarily believe we've out-bowled the Indian spinners, the class of the Indian bowling attack is quite phenomenal,” he said.

“For us as a spin bowling group, we’ve grown a lot and we can continue to show that everyone is quite capable, there's a lot of communication between us and we make sure that we're all aware of what the plan is at a certain given time," he said.

