Battle of 'rare': In a long thread, former India teammates Zaheer Khan, Wasim Jaffer indulge in epic banter on Twitter

Former India cricketers Wasim Jaffer and Zaheer Khan indulged in a fun banter, leaving the fans in splits. It started with the former India pacer pointing out Rohit Sharma's hundred percent toss record in the recently-concluded T20 series against New Zealand, which the Men In Blue won 3-0.

Rohit, who has been appointed as the new India T20I captain, won the toss on all three occasions, a factor which mostly remained aloof under Virat Kohli's regime.

Khan took to Twitter and wrote: “Still can't believe India won three out of three tosses in the recent series. Did the coins have a secret chip, just like the currency notes? Just kidding, can you recall more such rare moments? PS: Only Cricketers can reply”

Still can't believe India won three out of three tosses in the recent series. Did the coins have a secret chip, just like the currency notes? 😉



Just kidding, can you recall more such rare moments?



PS: Only Cricketers can reply 😜#Rario — zaheer khan (@ImZaheer) November 24, 2021

Jaffer, who is an avid user of the micro-blogging social media platform, was quick to react as he shot back sharing a screenshot of a scorecard, comparing his bowling figures with the pacer.

“Yes winning 3 tosses in a row is rare but not as rare as Wasim Jaffer having better bowling figures than Zaheer Khan” - the current Odisha coach tweeted.

Yes winning 3 tosses in a row is rare but not as rare as Wasim Jaffer having better bowling figures than Zaheer Khan 😆 https://t.co/YRl0QfdytC pic.twitter.com/0Px01SrKih — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 24, 2021

Khan then fired back with a hilarious response as he too posted a screenshot of a scorecard and wrote: “Equally rare is Zaheer Khan outscoring Wasim Jaffer in not one but both innings of a test match!”

Equally rare is Zaheer Khan outscoring @WasimJaffer14 in not one but both innings of a test match! 😂#Rario https://t.co/stBqkk5uf5 pic.twitter.com/zcjnevnHHv — zaheer khan (@ImZaheer) November 24, 2021

Both former cricketers after hanging their boots from the sport have donned the coaching role. While Jaffer is serving as the chief coach of Odisha cricket team, Khan is associated with Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians, where he is the director of cricket operations.