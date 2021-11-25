India vs New Zealand 1st Test: Ravichandran Ashwin five wickets away from going past Harbhajan Singh's huge record

Ashwin, who has enjoyed a prolific run in the limited-overs format for India, will be aiming to carry forth the momentum in the Tests.

India’s off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been in prolific form so far. Ashwin made an impressive comeback in the limited-overs format in the 2021 T20 World Cup, and continued on his brilliant run in the T20I bilateral series against New Zealand. And now, it’s time for the off-spinner to take this momentum in the longest format of the game.

As the off-spinner gears up for the first Test in Kanpur, he will be eyeing a huge Indian bowling record. With 413 wickets, Ashwin is currently the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the longest format of the game for India.

Through the course of the Kanpur Test, it is likely that Ashwin not only jumps to third in the list, but also becomes the second-highest wicket-taking spinner for the country. The off-spinner is only five wickets behind Harbhajan Singh, who currently holds the third position with 417 wickets to his name.

- Anil Kumble – 619 wickets

- Kapil Dev – 434 wickets

- Harbhajan Singh – 417 wickets

- Ravichandran Ashwin* – 413 wickets

- Ishant Sharma* – 311 wickets

(*denotes players in squad for the New Zealand series)

The two former Indian captains – Anil Kumble (619) and Kapil Dev (434) – remain 1st and 2nd in the list respectively. In addition, another Indian bowler Umesh Yadav will also be eyeing a special record if he is selected in the XI for the first Test against New Zealand. Yadav is only four wickets shy of 100 dismissals to his name in India. He will become the fifth-Indian pacer to reach the mark.

- Kapil Dev – 219 wickets

- Javagal Srinath – 108 wickets

- Zaheer Khan – 104 wickets

- Ishant Sharma* – 104 wickets

- Umesh Yadav* – 96 wickets

India will be led by Ajinkya Rahane in the first Test of the series in Kanpur, while first-choice captain Virat Kohli will return for the second game.