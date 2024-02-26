Bazball handed major reality check as Rohit Sharma-led India extend home domination with Ranchi win

The fourth Test between India and England turned out to be a thrilling affair as the hosts sealed a series-clinching 3-1 victory, in Ranchi on Sunday. Dhruv Jurel shone with the bat once again as India won by five wickets. India's batter Dhruv Jurel greets England's players after the fourth Test.(PTI)

Chasing 192, India lost five wickets for 36 runs, and were reduced to 120/5. But Shubman Gill and Jurel came to the home side's rescue with a sixth-wicket unbeaten partnership of 72 runs which took them past the finishing line.

Here are some key stats from the fourth Test match:

- This is the seventh time India has won a series after being 0-1 down.

- This is the 17th successive series win for India at home.

- Meanwhile, this is the first series defeat for England under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum.

- To make matters worse for England, this is the first time they have lost three Tests in succession.

- Since 2013, this is the first successful 150-plus chase in India. The last time it happened was against Australia in Delhi in March 2013, where India won by six wickets.

- At home, there has been 33 instances India has had to chase 200. They have come out on top 30 times and drawn thrice.

- This is also the tenth Test defeat for Ben Stokes, Joe Root and James Anderson in India - the joint-most for a player alongside Ricky Ponting.

- India conceded a first innings lead of 46 runs in Ranchi. It was the seventh-highest first innings lead when batting second in Tests that they overturned to win. The Ranchi Test is also the 13th time India have won batting second, despite conceding a first-innings lead.

- Yashasvi Jaiswal has registered 971 runs in his eight-match Test career. These are the most runs by a Indian batter after eight Tests, overtaking Sunil Gavaskar's 938 runs. The young opener's tally is also the second-highest by any batter in the first eight Tests, behind Don Bradman's 1210.

- At only 23 years, 33 days of age, Dhruv Jurel became the fifth-youngest wicketkeeper to win the Player of the Match award, and the second-youngest India player. Ajay Ratra was 20 years and 148 days old when he won the award in 2002 against West Indies.

- Rohit Sharma scored 55 runs in the chase, which is his highest in the fourth innings in Tests. He only had one 50-plus score in all first-class cricket in the fourth innings before this knock. He got 52 vs Australia in the 2021 Sydney Test.

- India's no.4-no.6 batters managed to muster only four runs in the fourth innings in Ranchi, which is also the fewest by any team in a successful run chase in Tests. The previous lowest was 12 by New Zealand vs West Indies in 1980.

The fifth and final Test match is scheduled to begin on March 7, in Dharamshala. With pride at stake, England will be seeking a consolation win. Meanwhile, India will look to experiment with their playing XI.