BBL: Marcus Stoinis slams 79-ball 147* against Sydney Sixers, breaks numerous records at MCG

cricket

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 15:44 IST

Melbourne Stars’ Marcus Stoinis scripted history as he slammed his maiden century during the team’s Big Bash League (BBL) encounter against Sydney Sixers at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. Stoinis tore apart Sixers’ bowling line-up and hit 13 boundaries and eight sixes as he powered Stars to 219/1 in 20 overs.

Stoinis now holds the record for highest individual score in the BBL as he went past D’Arcy Short, who slammed a 69-ball 122* two years ago. Overall, this is the 13th highest individual score in T20 history.

Soak it up Stoin. That was special 👏 #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/pgkj7AUa1W — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 12, 2020

Highest individual score in BBL:

147*: Marcus Stoinis (Melbourne Stars)

122*: D’Arcy Short (Hobart Hurricanes)

117: Luke Wright (Melbourne Stars)

115: Jake Weatherald (Adelaide Strikers)

114: Ben McDermott (Hobart Hurricanes)

Stoinis’ Indian Premier League (IPL) team Delhi Capitals were quick to take note of the right-hander’s heroics and their Twitter post read: “ABSOLUTELY OUTRAGEOUS! @MStoinis finishes with an unbeaten 1⃣4⃣7⃣ off 7⃣9⃣ balls, the highest ever individual score in @BBL history.”

Stoinis was particularly harsh against Ben Dwarshuis, who conceded 61 runs in four overs. In the 19th over, Stoinis slammed three sixes and a boundary off his bowling at the pacer gave away 24 runs in the over.

Hilton Cartwright, Stoinis’ opening partner, also slammed a half-century as he was dismissed by Tom Curran for 59 (40). But before that, Stoinis and Cartwright rewrote history books as they now hold the record for highest-ever partnership (207) for any wicket in the BBL. Overall, this is the 14th 200+ partnership in the shortest format.