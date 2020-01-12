e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 12, 2020
Home / Cricket / BBL: Marcus Stoinis slams 79-ball 147* against Sydney Sixers, breaks numerous records at MCG

BBL: Marcus Stoinis slams 79-ball 147* against Sydney Sixers, breaks numerous records at MCG

BBL: Marcus Stoinis tore apart Sydney Sixers’ bowling line-up and hit 13 boundaries and eight sixes as he powered Melbourne Stars to 219/1 in 20 overs.

cricket Updated: Jan 12, 2020 15:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Marcus Stoinis reacts after scoring a ton in BBL.
Marcus Stoinis reacts after scoring a ton in BBL.(cricket.com.au/ Twitter)
         

Melbourne Stars’ Marcus Stoinis scripted history as he slammed his maiden century during the team’s Big Bash League (BBL) encounter against Sydney Sixers at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. Stoinis tore apart Sixers’ bowling line-up and hit 13 boundaries and eight sixes as he powered Stars to 219/1 in 20 overs.

Also Read: No need to say sorry’: Broad ends silence on on-field spat with Stokes

Stoinis now holds the record for highest individual score in the BBL as he went past D’Arcy Short, who slammed a 69-ball 122* two years ago. Overall, this is the 13th highest individual score in T20 history.  

Also Read: Can Kohli break his first-class record? Pujara gives stunning reply

Highest individual score in BBL:

147*: Marcus Stoinis (Melbourne Stars)

122*: D’Arcy Short (Hobart Hurricanes)

117: Luke Wright (Melbourne Stars)

115: Jake Weatherald (Adelaide Strikers)

114: Ben McDermott (Hobart Hurricanes)

Also Read: Ponting predicts scoreline of 3-match ODI series between India & Australia

Stoinis’ Indian Premier League (IPL) team Delhi Capitals were quick to take note of the right-hander’s heroics and their Twitter post read: “ABSOLUTELY OUTRAGEOUS! @MStoinis finishes with an unbeaten 1⃣4⃣7⃣ off 7⃣9⃣ balls, the highest ever individual score in @BBL history.” 

Stoinis was particularly harsh against Ben Dwarshuis, who conceded 61 runs in four overs. In the 19th over, Stoinis slammed three sixes and a boundary off his bowling at the pacer gave away 24 runs in the over.

Also Read: ‘A series people will remember for a long time’: Waugh on Ind vs Aus Tests

Hilton Cartwright, Stoinis’ opening partner, also slammed a half-century as he was dismissed by Tom Curran for 59 (40). But before that, Stoinis and Cartwright rewrote history books as they now hold the record for highest-ever partnership (207) for any wicket in the BBL. Overall, this is the 14th 200+ partnership in the shortest format.

tags
top news
‘Not interested’: HD Deve Gowda on contesting Rajya Sabha polls
‘Not interested’: HD Deve Gowda on contesting Rajya Sabha polls
Dismiss JNU V-C: Congress fact-finding committee on Jan 5 campus violence
Dismiss JNU V-C: Congress fact-finding committee on Jan 5 campus violence
All 4 Maradu flats demolished; operation successful, say officials
All 4 Maradu flats demolished; operation successful, say officials
Here’s what will happen if Windows 7 users don’t upgrade to Windows 10
Here’s what will happen if Windows 7 users don’t upgrade to Windows 10
After a rebuke over CAA, Prashant Kishor has ‘special thanks’ for Congress
After a rebuke over CAA, Prashant Kishor has ‘special thanks’ for Congress
Why the CAA is illogical, immoral and ill-timed, writes Ramachandra Guha
Why the CAA is illogical, immoral and ill-timed, writes Ramachandra Guha
India declares state mourning on Monday in view of demise of Oman’s Sultan
India declares state mourning on Monday in view of demise of Oman’s Sultan
‘I repeat, CAA not to revoke anyone’s citizenship’: PM Modi at Belur Math
‘I repeat, CAA not to revoke anyone’s citizenship’: PM Modi at Belur Math
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news