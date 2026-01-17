BCB breaks silence on no-handshake incident against India at U19 World Cup: ‘Momentary lapse in concentration’

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Saturday issued a clarification regarding the absence of a handshake between the two captains during the U19 World Cup Group B match against India in Bulawayo. After Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl, the cameras showed no interaction, and there was no customary handshake after the coin toss. Both Ayush Mhatre, the Indian captain and Bangladesh vice-captain Zawad Abrar went their own ways to speak to the broadcaster at different times. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) issued a statement on the no-handshake row (Screengrab - JioHotstar)

The Bangladesh vice-captain came out for the toss after the regular skipper, Azizul Hakim, was unable to make his way to the middle due to illness. Issuing a statement regarding the raging controversy, the BCB said there was no intention of failing to uphold the spirit of cricket.

The board also stated that the incident resulted from a momentary lapse in concentration, adding that it has been viewed with due seriousness.

Also Read: Bangladesh's new offer to move out of India for T20 World Cup, ask ICC to swap groups with Ireland: Report “The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has taken note of an inadvertent and unwarranted action that occurred at the toss prior to the opening match of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2026, Zimbabwe & Namibia, between Bangladesh and India. Due to illness, regular captain Azizul Hakim was unable to attend the toss, and vice-captain Zawad Abrar represented the team on the occasion,” the BCB said in an official statement.

“The BCB wishes to clarify that the absence of a handshake with the opposition captain was completely unintentional and resulted from a momentary lapse in concentration. There was no intent whatsoever to show discourtesy or disregard towards the opposition,” it added.

‘Players reminded’ The cricket body in Bangladesh also stated that the U19 players have been reminded of the responsibility to maintain the highest standards of sportsmanship

“The Board has viewed the matter with due seriousness, as upholding the spirit of cricket and respect for opponents is a fundamental prerequisite for representing Bangladesh at any level and immediately advised the team management accordingly. The players have also been reminded of their responsibility to maintain the highest standards of sportsmanship, camaraderie and mutual respect in all interactions with opposing teams,” the statement stated.

“The Bangladesh Cricket Board remains fully committed to the values of cricket, both on and off the field,” it added.

It is worth noting that the no-handshake row first erupted during the Men's Asia Cup in 2025, when the captains of India and Pakistan refused to greet each other. The controversy snowballed, and the same stance was maintained by both teams in the Women's World Cup, the U19 Asia Cup, and the Rising Stars Asia Cup.

This was the first time that the skippers from India and Bangladesh ditched the customary greetings. The relations between the two nations have been strained ever since the multiple incidents of Hindus being killed in Bangladesh.

The BCB has also asked the ICC to shift its T20 World Cup matches out of India and this stance was taken after speedster Mustafizur Rahman was released by KKR despite picking him for INR 9.20 crore in the auction.