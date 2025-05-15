BCB receives green light to tour Pakistan but Bangladesh players 'reluctant' to travel: 'Won't push anyone'

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has received an in-principle nod from the country’s government to proceed with the upcoming T20I tour of Pakistan, marking a key step in finalising the five-match series. Although the official documentation is awaited, BCB officials confirmed that the green light has effectively been given. Bangladesh cricketers during the 2025 Champions Trophy(AFP)

“We have got the green signal (from the government) though we are yet to receive the official letter which we are expecting sooner than later, but as far as I know, government have taken the decision in principle that they will let us visit Pakistan for the upcoming tour,” a BCB official told Cricbuzz on Thursday.

The tour’s status had remained uncertain amidst heightened cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan. Earlier this week, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sent a revised itinerary to the BCB following adjustments to the Pakistan Super League (PSL) calendar. The PSL final is now set for May 25, leading to a slight rescheduling of Bangladesh’s matches.

The T20I series was originally scheduled to begin on May 25, but it is now expected to get underway on May 27, with the final match set for June 5. According to the new draft, the first three T20Is will be played in Faisalabad on May 27, 29, and June 1. The final two matches are scheduled for Lahore on June 3 and 5, the report stated.

Players reluctant to travel

BCB officials reiterated that while the government’s clearance marks a major hurdle crossed, they will still need to consult with players before giving the tour the final stamp of approval.

“After getting the official letter from the government we will start talking with our players as we learnt that some of them are reluctant to travel citing security reason,” the BCB official said. “One thing we can assure is that we won't push anyone.”

Bangladesh’s immediate focus remains on their two-match T20I series against UAE, which will be held in Sharjah on May 17 and 19. The team departed for the UAE on May 14.