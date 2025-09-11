BCCI accused of treating ‘PAK sportingly as a friend’ , India vs Pakistan Asia Cup showdown gets questioned

The upcoming India vs Pakistan, which is scheduled for September 14, has already created controversy. Just days before the 2025 Asia Cup match, a PIL was filed in the Supreme Court, asking for the cancellation of the match. But the SC bench refused to even hear the matter, stating that it is just a match. The SC bench consisted of justices JK Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi. Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha, Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan and India captain Suryakumar Yadav address the media.(Creimas/Asian Cricket Council)

The PIL, under Article 32 of the Indian Constitution, was filed on behalf of four law students, led by Ms. Urvashi Jain.

"The said sporting event declared by BCCI is draconian and prejudicial to the interests of the nation, the armed forces and common citizens. Their rights are getting drastically eroded due to the adverse impact of the decision of BCCI to treat Pakistan sportingly as a friend worth playing cricket amid the series of killings of soldiers and citizens being carried out by Pakistani terrorists in the Kashmir Valley," the plea said.

The development also comes a month after the Indian government released a statement where it said that athletes won't engage in bilateral sports events hosted in Pakistan and vice versa. But they are allowed to play in international and multilateral events.

The statement said, "In so far as bilateral sports events in each other’s country are concerned, Indian teams will not be participating in competitions in Pakistan. Nor will we permit Pakistani teams to play in India."

"With regard to international and multilateral events, in India or abroad, we are guided by the practices of international sports bodies and the interest of our own sportspersons. It is also relevant to take into account India’s emergence as a credible venue to host international sports events. Accordingly, Indian teams and individual players will take part in international events that also have teams or players from Pakistan. Similarly, Pakistani players and teams will be able to participate in such multilateral events hosted by India."