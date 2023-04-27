BCCI announces annual central contracts for India women's team; Harmanpreet, Mandhana, and Deepti in top grade

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the Annual Player Contracts for Indian senior women's team for the 2022-23 season on Thursday, with captain Harmanpreet Kaur, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, as well as Deepti Sharma being put in Grade ‘A’. India's Harmanpreet Kaur(AFP)

Renuka Thakur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shefali Verma, Richa Ghosh, and Rajeshwari Gayakwad are put in Grade ‘B’, while Meghna Singh, Devika Vaidya, Sabbineni Meghana, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, and Yastika Bhatia are put in Grade ‘C’.

In the past year, Harmanpreet assumed India's captaincy across all three formats following the retirement of Mithali Raj after the 2022 ODI World Cup. The 34-year-old Harmanpreet has since led the side in the 2022 Commonwealth Games where India had reached the final, as well as the T20 World Cup earlier this year; in both, India had faced final and semi-final defeats respectively to Australia.

Mandhana, meanwhile, remains one of India's most consistent batters and was elevated to vice-captaincy in ODIs in the last year. Deepti Sharma has been an integral part of the side in all formats and has been particulary key with the ball for the side.

Jemimah Rodrigues had also made a stellar comeback to the team after missing the ODI World Cup last year, and has since been placed in Grade B.

Recently, the BCCI had also conduced the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League where Harmanpreet had led the Mumbai Indians to victory, defeating the Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals in the final.

