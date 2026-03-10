BCCI announces ₹131 cr bonus for Team India for winning the T20 world cup

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced a cash reward of ₹ 131 crore for the victorious Indian cricket team that won the T20 World Cup at home. The Suryakumar Yadav-led squad won eight out of nine matches including the final where they handed New Zealand a heavy defeat by 96 runs in front of 90,000 fans in Ahmedabad on Sunday. India's captain Suryakumar Yadav holds the tournament trophy with teammates after winning the T20 World Cup (PTI)

India is the first team to win back-to-back T20 world titles as well as three in history, including the inaugural win in 2007 under MS Dhoni.

The bonus awards are keeping with tradition where the BCCI has been rewarding title winning campaigns. The Rohit Sharma-led winners of 2024 T20 World Cup win in USA-West Indies were given a bonus award of ₹ 125 crore. The cash bonus is distributed among players, coaching staff, support staff and the selectors.

After India’s victorious 2025 Champions Trophy campaign, the team was given a bonus of ₹ 58 crore for the short-duration tournament. The Indian women’s team that won last year’s ODI World Cup were awarded with a cash bonus of $ 51 crore.

“Winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is a moment of immense pride for the entire nation. To defend the title and achieve this feat on home soil makes it even more special. The team played outstanding cricket throughout the tournament under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav and the guidance of Head Coach Gautam Gambhir. I congratulate every member of the squad, the coaching staff and the selectors for this remarkable accomplishment,” BCCI President Mithun Manhas said in a statement.