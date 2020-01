BCCI Awards: Here is the full list of winners

cricket

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 21:30 IST

Jasprit Bumrah received the highest prize of Indian cricket - the prestigious Polly Umrigar Award for the best international cricketer (2018-19) at the BCCI Annual Awards on Sunday in Mumbai. While Bumrah received the biggest prize in the men’s category, Poonam Yadav claimed the top prize in women’s category and was awarded the best international cricketer (women). The award is another feather in the leg spinner’s cap who recently received the Arjuna Award.

Here is a full list of winners:

COL. C.K. NAYUDU LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD: Kris Srikanth

BCCI LIFE TIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD FOR WOMEN: Anjum Chopra

BCCI SPECIAL AWARD: Dilip Joshi

POLLY UMRIGAR AWARD BEST INTERNATIONAL CRICKETER- MEN: Jasprit Bumrah

BEST INTERNATIONAL CRICKETER - WOMEN: Poonam Yadav

BEST INTERNATIONAL DEBUT - MEN: Mayank Agarwal

BEST INTERNATIONAL DEBUT- WOMEN: Shafali Verma

DILIP SARDESAI AWARD - HIGHEST RUN GETTER IN TEST CRICKET- 2018-19: Cheteshwar Pujara

DILIP SARDESAI AWARD - HIGHEST WICKETS IN TEST CRICKET- 2018-19: Jasprit Bumrah

HIGHEST RUN GETTER IN ONE DAY INTERNATIONALS -2018-19- WOMEN: Smriti Mandhana

HIGHEST WICKETS IN ONE DAY INTERNATIONALS - 2018-19 - WOMEN: Jhulan Goswami

BEST UMPIRE IN DOMESTIC CRICKET IN 2018-19: Virendra Sharma

BEST PERFORMANCE IN BCCI DOMESTIC TOURNAMENTS OF 2018-19: Vidarbha Cricket Association

LALA AMARNATH AWARD FOR THE BEST ALL-ROUNDER IN THE RANJI TROPHY, 2018-19: Shivam Dube

LALA AMARNATH AWARD FOR THE BEST ALL-ROUNDER IN DOMESTIC LIMITED-OVERS COMPETITIONS, 2018-19: Nitish Rana

MADHAVRAO SCINDIA AWARD – HIGHEST RUN GETTER IN THE RANJI TROPHY IN 2018-19: Milind Kumar

MADHAVRAO SCINDIA AWARD – HIGHEST RUN GETTER IN THE RANJI TROPHY IN 2018-19: Ashutosh Aman

M.A. CHIDAMBARAM TROPHY – HIGHEST RUN GETTER IN (U23) COL. C K NAYUDU TROPHY IN 2018-19: Manan Hingrajia

M.A. CHIDAMBARAM TROPHY – HIGHEST WICKET-TAKER IN (U23) COL. C K NAYUDU TROPHY IN 2018-19: Sidak Singh

M.A. CHIDAMBARAM TROPHY – HIGHEST RUN GETTER IN (U19) COOCH BEHAR TROPHY IN 2018-19: Vathsal Govind

M.A. CHIDAMBARAM TROPHY – HIGHEST WICKET-TAKER IN (U19) COOCH BEHAR TROPHY IN 2018-19: Apurva Anand

JAGMOHAN DALMIYA TROPHY – HIGHEST RUN GETTER IN (U16) VIJAY MERCHANT TROPHY IN 2018-19: Aryan Hooda

JAGMOHAN DALMIYA TROPHY – HIGHEST WICKET-TAKER IN (U16) VIJAY MERCHANT TROPHY IN 2018-19: Abhishek Yadav

JAGMOHAN DALMIYA TROPHY – BEST WOMAN CRICKETER (SR DOMESTIC) OF 2018-19 (SR WOMEN ONE DAY): Deepti Sharma

JAGMOHAN DALMIYA TROPHY – BEST WOMAN CRICKETER (JR DOMESTIC) OF 2018-19: Shafali Verma