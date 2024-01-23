BCCI Awards: Ravi Shastri receives Lifetime Achievement honour; Shubman Gill bags Best Cricketer title - Check full list

Adding another major silverware to his trophy cabinet, former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2024 edition of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) awards on Tuesday. Joining celebrated cricketer Shastri in the elite list of winners, former Indian wicketkeeper-batter Farokh Engineer also received the Lifetime Achievement Award in the recently concluded ceremony in Hyderabad. Former Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri, left, poses with Farokh Manecksha Engineer during the BCCI Awards blue carpet in Hyderabad(AP)

With Indian opener Shubman Gill capping off a stellar season, the premier batter was named the Best International Cricketer in the men's category. Youngster Gill emerged as the fourth Indian batter after Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli to to take the top spot in the ICC batting rankings in the 50-over format. Gill replaced Pakistan's Babar Azam to take the top spot in the ICC rankings.

The former world no.1 batter was also the quickest to cross the 2000-run mark in One Day Internationals (ODIs). The BCCI awards were held for the first time since 2019. While superstar Gill claimed the Polly Umrigar Award for the year 2022-23, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah took home the special honour for his heroics in the 2021-2022 season.

Speedster Bumrah was named Rohit Sharma’s deputy for the upcoming Test series between India and England. Bumrah's teammates Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Shami were declared the winners of the Polly Umrigar Award for the 2021-21 and 2019-2020 seasons.

From Ravi Shastri to Shubman Gill: Check out full list of winners at BCCI Awards

Best International Debut

2019- 20: Mayank Agarwal

2020-21: Axar Patel

2021-22: Shreyas Iyer

2022-23: Yashasvi Jaiswal

Polly Umrigar Award for Best International Cricketer

2019- 20: Mohammad Shami

2020-21: R Ashwin

2021-22: Jasprit Bumrah

2022-23: Shubman Gill

Dilip Sardesai Award

Most wickets in Test Cricket - 2022-23 (India vs West Indies): R Ashwin

Most runs in Test Cricket - 2022-23 (India vs West Indies): Yashasvi Jaiswal

Col. CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award

Farokh Engineer and Ravi Shastri.