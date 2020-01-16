e-paper
BCCI contracts: Mithali Raj dropped to Grade B, Poonam Yadav elevated

BCCI contracts: Mithali Raj dropped to Grade B, Poonam Yadav elevated

The contract has been divided into three grades -A, B and C. India’s T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, opener Smriti Mandhana and spinner Poonam Yadav will pocket a sum of Rs 50 lakh each in Grade A.

cricket Updated: Jan 16, 2020 19:29 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Mumbai
Indian women's cricket team members.
Indian women’s cricket team members.(PTI)
         

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the annual player contracts for senior women cricketers for the period between October 2019 to September 2020.

The contract has been divided into three grades -A, B and C. India’s T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, opener Smriti Mandhana and spinner Poonam Yadav will pocket a sum of Rs 50 lakh each in Grade A.

READ | MS Dhoni dropped from BCCI central contracts; KL Rahul promoted to grade A

Grade B comprises of eight women cricketers -- Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues and Taniya Bhatia. The players in this category will receive Rs 30 lakh.

READ | ‘It’s a shame,’ Twitter erupts after BCCI drops MS Dhoni from central contract list

Lastly, grade C includes Veda Krishnamurthy, Punam Raut, Anuja Patil, Mansi Joshi, D. Hemlatha, Arundhati Reddy, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Harleen Deol, Priya Punia and young batting sensation Shafali Verma, who will all pocket Rs 10 lakh each.

Earlier on Thursday, the BCCI had announced the annual contract for the senior national men cricketers.

