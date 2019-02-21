BCCI doctor asks Hardik Pandya to strengthen core; decision on IPL participation in 3 weeks

Having undergone a fitness test in Mumbai, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been asked to strengthen his core before he can make a comeback to the team. While the move has been made keeping in mind the World Cup, his status as far as participating in the Indian Premier League will be taken in three weeks from now. Having suffered a back injury during the Asia Cup game against Pakistan, Pandya returned to the squad for the second half of the Test series against Australia.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, sources in the know of developments said that the all-rounder needed to strengthen his core further considering his workload during a game and for that a specific routine will be set for him at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

“He needs to work on his core muscles. We conduct fitness tests between series and the doctors felt that it is important for him to strengthen his core muscles and a routine will be designed for the all-rounder at the NCA which he will follow for the next three weeks. The core is one of the integral parts of a sportsman’s body and that needs to be in its best shape,” he explained.

Asked about the chances that Pandya might have to skip the Indian Premier League that follows the limited-overs series against Australia, he said that a call on the same will be taken only after three weeks.

“Too early to speak about that at present. He has a stiff back and it is not like he is carrying any injury. After the three weeks of training at the NCA, he will once again undergo a fitness test and the decision on his participation in the T20 league will be taken then,” the source added.

Having undergone thorough rehab, Pandya had joined the Indian team for the third and fourth Test in Australia as the team management wanted him to train under the watchful eyes of the Indian trainer.

“If you realise, Baroda wasn’t playing a game for 16 days since the match against Mumbai from December 14. While it is true that he had played just one game since returning from injury, the team management thought that it was best to have him around the team to ensure that he is fully recovered by the time the ODI series gets underway on January 12. The level of training and prepping goes a level higher when you are with the national team and under the watchful eyes of the Indian trainers,” a board functionary had told Hindustan Times after the announcement of the squad.

Sadly, Pandya missed the ODI series as he was suspended by the BCCI for making some inappropriate comments on a chat show.

First Published: Feb 21, 2019 18:15 IST