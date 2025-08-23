BCCI fumes as farewell series proposed for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma: 'Our policy is very clear. We don't...'

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma stand at very interesting points in their careers. Having announced their retirements from T20Is last year after winning the World Cup, and from Test cricket three months ago in May, the two are ready to channel all their focus and energy on the next assignment at hand – the ODI series in Australia. Last seen in action during the IPL, Kohli and Rohit were supposed to be back on the field playing ODIs against Bangladesh this month, but with the tour called off, October is when the star batting duo will next be seen wearing the Indian jersey. But as time passes, speculations around their future are spreading like wildfire. A report in the Dainik Jagran earlier this month claimed that the Australia series could be their India swansong, putting in jeopardy their plans for World Cup 2027. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be back in action in October(AFP)

Also Read: Virat Kohli's IPL retirement plan revealed in bold claim' 'The day I have to play as… I will quit cricket'

The 10-team ICC tournament is still more than two years away, by which time Rohit will be 41 and Kohli 39. Hence, maintaining match fitness and form will be tough for the two veterans of Indian cricket. Kohli had made it clear around the IPL that the 2027 World Cup is his next target, whereas Rohit too plans on training to the fullest to prepare himself for the only white-ball ICC trophy he has yet to get his hands on.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma's return date fixed, to feature in India A matches before 'last international series'

But yes, as Kohli and Rohit are rumoured to be playing their final ODI series for India, the BCCI has refuted any plans for a farewell series for either Indian cricket star. Rajeev Shukla, vice-president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, looked visibly irritated when the host of the Two Sloggers Podcast asked him to arrange a 'farewell series'.

Rajeev Shukla clears the air

"When did they retire? Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will both play one-dayers. So, if they are playing, why are you worried about a farewell series? Yes, they have retired from two formats in phases, but they are playing in ODIs, right? So please don't get worked up over it," Shukla said on the podcast on the sidelines of the UPT20.

"Our policy at BCCI is very clear. We don't tell any player to retire. A player himself makes that call. He has to decide, and we respect that. We can only decide something when it’s official. Virat Kohli is extremely fit, and Rohit Sharma has been playing so well. Why are you worried about the farewell?"

India will play three ODIs in Australia, the ticket sales for which are in full swing. The matches will take place in Perth, Adelaide and Sydney on October 19, 23 and 25.