Virat Kohli's IPL retirement plan revealed in bold claim: ‘The day I have to play as… I will quit cricket’

Swastik Chikara had the rare experience of sharing a dressing room with Virat Kohli during his stint with RCB in IPL 2025. Recently, the 20-year-old revealed details of his conversation with the RCB star, and also gave some insight into Kohli’s future IPL plans. Virat Kohli during a RCB training session(PTI)

The right-handed batter from Uttar Pradesh was speaking to RevSportz in an interview and revealed that Kohli plans to prolong his IPL career for as long as he is fit enough to meet the demands of T20 cricket.

Virat Kohli's IPL future

“Virat bhaiya said, 'Jab tak cricket khelunga, jab tak main poora fit hoon. Ye Impact Player ki tarah nahi khelunga. Main sher ki tarah khelunga (I will play cricket for as long as I am completely fit. I won't play as an Impact Player. I will play like a lion),” he said.

“'I will field for the full 20 overs and then bat. The day I have to play as an Impact Player, I will quit cricket'”, he further added.

Kohli has already retired from T20I and Test cricket, and he will turn 37 during IPL 2026. He was in dominant form last season, as RCB finally won their maiden IPL title. He registered 657 runs in 15 matches, and was also his side’s highest run-scorer.

In the IPL 2025 final, he top-scored for his side, with a knock of 43 off 35 balls, as RCB defeated PBKS to clinch the title in Ahmedabad.

He hasn’t retired from IPL yet, and has already revealed his desire to continue playing for RCB. It is interesting to note that in 2024, Kohli revealed that he was against the Impact Player rule, as he felt that it disturbed the balance between bat and ball. Although he doesn’t play for India in T20Is and Tests anymore, he is expected to feature in ODIs until the 2027 World Cup.