BCCI hands Harry Brook two-year ban from IPL after England star's last-minute withdrawal from 2025 season

England batter Harry Brook has been handed a two-year ban from the Indian Premier League (IPL) by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has been reportedly informed about the decision, which was taken after Brook made a last-minute call to withdraw from the upcoming 2025 season of the IPL. England's Harry Brook was bought by Delhi Capitals in the mega auction last year(PTI)

According to a report in the Indian Express, Brook and ECB have been informed about BCCI's decision. It also added that the two knew the Indian board's new policy regarding overseas players skipping an IPL season after being handed a contract.

"An official communication has been sent to ECB and Brook about BCCI banning him for two years as per its policy which was informed to each player before they registered their name for IPL auction last year. It's a policy set by the board and each player has to oblige to it," a BCCI official confirmed to the national daily.

According to a new rule introduced by the IPL, "Any player who registers in the auction and after getting picked, makes himself unavailable before the start of the season, will get banned from participating in the tournament and player auction for 2 seasons."

Why did Brook pull out of IPL 2025?

Brook, who was acquired by Delhi Capitals for INR 6.25 crore in the mega auction last November, decided to withdraw from the upcoming IPL season, which will begin on March 22, owing to his need to gear up for the commitments with the England team.

"I have made the very difficult decision to pull out of the upcoming IPL," Brook had said in a statement. "I apologise unreservedly to the Delhi Capitals and their supporters."

"I love cricket. Ever since I was a young boy, I have dreamt of playing for my country, and I am extremely thankful to have the opportunity to play the game I love at this level. With the guidance of people I trust, I have taken the time to seriously consider this decision. It is a really important time for England cricket, and I want to fully commit to preparing for the upcoming series. In order to do this, I need time to recharge after the busiest period in my career to date.

"I know not everyone will understand, and I don't expect them to, but I have to do what I believe is right, and playing for my country remains my priority and focus. I remain hugely grateful for the opportunities I have been given and the support I receive."

The England batter had earlier pulled out of the 2024 IPL season as well, owing to the death of his grandmother. Overall, Brook, who debuted in 2023 for Sunrisers Hyderabad, scored 190 runs in 11 matches in his IPL career, including a century.