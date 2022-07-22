Home / Cricket / BCCI introduces A+ category for umpires
cricket

BCCI introduces A+ category for umpires

  • Nitin Menon is among 10 officials grouped in the newly introduced A+ category of BCCI umpires.
Nitin Menon is among 10 officials in the new category.&nbsp;(Twitter)
Nitin Menon is among 10 officials in the new category. (Twitter)
Published on Jul 22, 2022 04:02 PM IST
PTI |

ICC Elite Panel member Nitin Menon is among 10 officials grouped in the newly introduced A+ category of BCCI umpires. The others in the A+ category include four international umpires - Anil Chaudhary, Madangopal Jayaraman, Virender Kumar Sharma and K N Ananthapadmabhanan.

Rohan Pandit, Nikhil Patwardhan, Sadashiv Iyer, Ulhas Gandhe and Navdeep Singh Sidhu are also part of the A+ category. Twenty umpires including C Shamshuddin form the A group, 60 are in Group B, 46 in Group C and 11 in Group D which falls in the 60-65 age bracket.

The complete list was tabled at the Apex Council meeting on Thursday following the work done by former international umpires K Hariharan, Sudhir Asnani and Amiesh Saheba, and members of BCCI umpires' sub-committee. Umpires in A+ and A category are paid 40,000 a day for a first-class game while 30,000 a day are paid in the B and C category.

Topics
international cricket council bcci
international cricket council bcci
