BCCI not ready to let Virat Kohli go just yet despite shocking desire to retire from Tests: 'We've requested him to…'

Indian cricket finds itself at the cusp of a seismic shift, with Virat Kohli reportedly expressing his desire to retire from Test cricket. Just days after captain Rohit Sharma called time on his red-ball career, Kohli’s potential exit has sent shockwaves through the cricketing community. According to ESPNCricinfo, the 36-year-old conveyed his intention to step away from the longest format over the past month. India's Virat Kohli walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the second Test match between Australia and India last year(AFP)

Kohli, who made his Test debut in 2011, has been the face of India’s red-ball revival for over a decade. His reign as captain brought aggression and success, while his numbers – over 9,000 Test runs and 30 centuries – remain among the best in Indian cricket. More than the stats, it’s the aggression he brought to the whites that’s left Indian cricket now staring at an uncertain transition.

But the BCCI is not ready to turn the page on Kohli’s Test career just yet. In what reflects his enduring value to the team, top officials have approached the talismanic batter, urging him to take more time before making a final call. The timing is critical, as India begin a five-Test series against England in Leeds on June 20, kicking off a demanding World Test Championship cycle that includes overseas tours to Australia and South Africa.

“He's still incredibly fit and hungry. His presence in the dressing room lifts the entire team,” NDTV quoted BCCI sources as saying.

“We've requested him to take some time before making a final call.”

Potential transition

Kohli has not issued a public statement so far, but the buzz has already triggered an emotional outpouring online. Fans have flooded social media with tributes, hoping the modern-day great delays his exit from the format he once vowed to prioritise above all else.

If Kohli joins Rohit in stepping away, the responsibility of India’s red-ball batting will swiftly shift to a younger core. Shubman Gill has emerged as a front-runner to take over the Test captaincy from Rohit Sharma, but KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah are also expected to play increasingly influential roles in India's leadership core as the team enters a new red-ball era.