BCCI offers Gautam Gambhir stop-gap bowling coach solution for Sri Lanka tour; Indian team to leave on July 22

India have decided on its head coach, with Gautam Gambhir taking over the reins after Rahul Dravid's exit post the T20 World Cup last month, but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to confirm his support staff. Gambhir agreed to pick his support staff, but his suggestions were reportedly rejected, with BCCI now offering him a stop-gap solution for the tour of Sri Lanka. Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Gautam Gambhir and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah(PTI)

India are slated to play three T20I matches and as many ODIs in the tour of Sri Lanka. The T20I leg, where Suryakumar Yadav will be leading the new-look side after pipping Hardik Pandya in the race to become the new captain post Rohit Sharma's retirement from the format last month, will begin on July 27 in Pallekel, and will be Gambhir's first assignment as the new head coach of the Indian men's team. The ODI leg, on the other hand, which will kick off India's preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy next year, will be played between August 3 and 7 in Colombo.

Gambhir was supposed to finalise his support staff before July 22, but with the head coach now racing against time, he would likely head to Sri Lanka with NCA coaches. He had reportedly suggested five names for his support staff team, but BCCI rejected them all, barring Abhishek Nayar, who is likely to be approved as assistant coach. Meanwhile, the board is ready to offer highly regarded former Australian and NCA coach Troy Cooley as a stop-gap bowling coach for the white-ball tour.

Team India to leave for Pallekele on July 22

The Indian team will be leaving for the T20I series on July 22, with Gambhir slated to be formally unveiled as the new head coach by the BCCI before he addresses the press on Monday.

This will be India's second T20I series after the T20 World Cup tournament. Earlier this month, a second-string side travelled to Zimbabwe, with Shubman Gill at the helm and VVS Laxman as the stand-in head coach, and scripted a 4-1 win.