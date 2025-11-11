BCCI official drops major hint on IPL 2026 auction venue: India comeback or overseas encore?

Amidst long-standing speculation over the venue for the mini-auction for the 2026 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), an official of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) broke the silence on the matter, revealing that the board has all but locked in the plan. The auction is reportedly scheduled to take place in mid-December. Where will IPL 2026 auction be held?(IPL)

While one report suggested that the BCCI is considering an overseas venue, especially in the Gulf region, another indicated that the IPL auction will be held in India for the first time in three years. However, speaking to the news agency, PTI, a BCCI official revealed that the auction will be staged in Abu Dhabi next month.

"Abu Dhabi has been locked in as the auction venue," the official said.

It will be the third consecutive year that the auction will be held overseas, following Dubai (2023) and Jeddah (2024). PTI added that it is likely to be held on December 15 or 16.

Meanwhile, all eyes are on November 15, when all 10 franchises will reveal their retention list before the auction. And ahead of the announcement, the trade saga involving Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has hogged all the limelight.

Samson is set to join the Chennai Super Kings, with Rajasthan getting all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran in exchange. A recent report said all three players have given their consent to their respective franchises, and the Expression of Interest process has been initiated. As per IPL Player Regulations, a trade takes 48 hours to be formalised.

The trade drama surrounding Jadeja has left experts divided. While former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif reckoned it was nothing but a "sacrifice" made by Chennai to solve their long-standing MS Dhoni puzzle with the arrival of wicketkeeper-batter Samson, CSK legend Suresh Raina has urged the management to retain the all-rounder. "Ravindra Jadeja should be retained again. He is a gun player for CSK. He has done really, really well for the team over the years, so 'Sir Ravindra Jadeja' has to be there," Raina said.