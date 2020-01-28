e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / BCCI president Sourav Ganguly provides fitness update on Hardik Pandya

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly provides fitness update on Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya had recently failed the fitness test in his bid to make a national comeback and he had to pull out of the India A’s tour of New Zealand.

cricket Updated: Jan 28, 2020 14:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Hardik Pandya during a training session.
Hardik Pandya during a training session.(PTI)
         

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly provided fitness update on all-rounder Hardik Pandya and it is not good news for the Indian cricket team fans. Ganguly said that Pandya has still not attained match fitness after his back surgery. “He can’t play right now. It will take some time before he gets fit,” the BCCI president said. Pandya had recently failed the fitness test in his bid to make a national comeback and he had to pull out of the India A’s tour of New Zealand. Vijay Shankar was drafted into the team whose fixtures in New Zealand include two 50-over warm-up games, three List A games and two four-day ‘Tests’ against the home A team.

Hardik last played for India in a T20I against South Africa in September last year.

READ: India’s predicted XI for 3rd T20I, Kohli could make big tactical change

The revamped selection committee with a new chairman at helm will pick the Indian squad for the three ODIs at home in March, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said on Monday.

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, Ajit Agarkar, Rajesh Chauhan and Venkatesh Prasad are some of the key contenders to replace outgoing chairman MSK Prasad (South zone) and Gagan Khoda (Central zone) in the five-member panel.

“The Test squad for New Zealand has already been picked by the old committee and new committee’s first meeting will be held before home ODI series against South Africa. The interviews for short-listed candidates will happen soon,” Ganguly said.

READ: Virat Kohli 25 runs away from surpassing MS Dhoni in elite list

The BCCI President also informed that while Madan Lal and Sulakshana Naik are the members of Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), Gautam Gambhir is being replaced as he can not hold any position being a Member of Parliament.

“We have decided on Gautam’s replacement and the announcement will be made soon. Madan Lal and Sulakshana are there,” he said. Meanwhile Ganguly also informed that all-rounder Hardik Pandya has still not attained match fitness after his back surgery.

“He can’t play right now. It will take some time before he gets fit,” the BCCI president said.

(With agency inputs)

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
‘Not a luxury jurisdiction’: Govt rebuts Delhi rape convict plea in Supreme Court
‘Not a luxury jurisdiction’: Govt rebuts Delhi rape convict plea in Supreme Court
‘Govt brought citizenship law to correct historical injustice’: PM Modi at NCC rally
‘Govt brought citizenship law to correct historical injustice’: PM Modi at NCC rally
‘They will enter your homes, rape sisters’: BJP lawmaker’s shocking Delhi poll pitch
‘They will enter your homes, rape sisters’: BJP lawmaker’s shocking Delhi poll pitch
19-yr-old unconscious woman raped, iron rod inserted in private parts: Cops
19-yr-old unconscious woman raped, iron rod inserted in private parts: Cops
‘He is a match-winner, here to stay’: India’s batting coach on young star
‘He is a match-winner, here to stay’: India’s batting coach on young star
MG Motor delivers first of five ZS electric SUVs to EESL
MG Motor delivers first of five ZS electric SUVs to EESL
Indian-origin student found dead in college campus lake in US
Indian-origin student found dead in college campus lake in US
Why Governor Dhankhar believes in 1000-yr old flying machines | On The Record
Why Governor Dhankhar believes in 1000-yr old flying machines | On The Record
trending topics
Union budget 2020Virat KohliCoronavirusDelhi Air qualityPooja BhattInternational Data Privacy Day

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news