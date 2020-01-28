BCCI president Sourav Ganguly provides fitness update on Hardik Pandya

cricket

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly provided fitness update on all-rounder Hardik Pandya and it is not good news for the Indian cricket team fans. Ganguly said that Pandya has still not attained match fitness after his back surgery. “He can’t play right now. It will take some time before he gets fit,” the BCCI president said. Pandya had recently failed the fitness test in his bid to make a national comeback and he had to pull out of the India A’s tour of New Zealand. Vijay Shankar was drafted into the team whose fixtures in New Zealand include two 50-over warm-up games, three List A games and two four-day ‘Tests’ against the home A team.

Hardik last played for India in a T20I against South Africa in September last year.

The revamped selection committee with a new chairman at helm will pick the Indian squad for the three ODIs at home in March, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said on Monday.

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, Ajit Agarkar, Rajesh Chauhan and Venkatesh Prasad are some of the key contenders to replace outgoing chairman MSK Prasad (South zone) and Gagan Khoda (Central zone) in the five-member panel.

“The Test squad for New Zealand has already been picked by the old committee and new committee’s first meeting will be held before home ODI series against South Africa. The interviews for short-listed candidates will happen soon,” Ganguly said.

The BCCI President also informed that while Madan Lal and Sulakshana Naik are the members of Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), Gautam Gambhir is being replaced as he can not hold any position being a Member of Parliament.

