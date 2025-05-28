BCCI punishes Rishabh Pant, docks INR 30 lakh from his salary for breaching IPL Code of Conduct, all LSG players fined

Rishabh Pant ended IPL 2025 on a bittersweet note. Sweet because he finally shrugged off his horror run with the bat with a blistering innings of 118* off 61 balls that propelled Lucknow Super Giants to 227/3 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Bitter because it was not enough to ensure a win as RCB shared the target down in 18.4 overs with six wickets in the bank. On top of that, BCCI punished Pant after finding him guilty of breaching the Code of Conduct. Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant(AFP)

The LSG captain was punished with ₹30 lakh fine for maintaining a slow over rate. The fine was higher than the usual over-rate offence of ₹12 lakh for the team's captain because it was the third time LSG could not maintain the required over-rate this season.

"Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match No. 70 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Tuesday," BCCI said in a release shared on Wednesday morning.

"As it was his team’s third offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Rishabh Pant was fined INR 30 Lakh."

The rest of the LSG Playing XI members, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either INR 12 Lakh or 50 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser.

Rishabh Pant's century goes in vain

Bengaluru, needing a victory to avoid playing an eliminator against Mumbai Indians, cruised to 230-4 and became the first team in IPL history to win all its away games.

Pant smashed an unbeaten 118 off 61 balls with eight sixes and 11 fours in his first big knock of the season that carried Lucknow to a strong 227-3. Pant, batting at No. 3, was at his best after Nuwan Thushara had clean bowled Matthew Breetzke (14) in the third over.

Pant was quick out of his blocks and raised his half-century off 29 balls. Mitchell Marsh (67) brought up his sixth 50-plus score this season off 31 balls as he put on a strong 152-run stand off 78 balls with Pant.

In reply, RCB rode on half-centuries from Jitesh Sharma (85* 33 balls) and Virat Kohi (54) to chase the target down in 18.4 overs.

Bengaluru will take on table-topper Punjab Kings on Thursday. Gujarat Titans slipped to No. 3 and will meet Mumbai in the eliminator on Friday.

The loser of qualifier 1 gets another chance to have a crack at next Tuesday’s final in Ahmedabad when it plays the winner of eliminator on Sunday.