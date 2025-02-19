'BCCI's tantrums never end': Saqlain Mushtaq tells Pakistan to 'teach India a lesson'; alleges harassment

Pakistan spin legend Saqlain Mushtaq went nuclear on Tuesday on live television on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as he told Pakistan to teach India a lesson in their Champions Trophy face-off on Sunday in Dubai. Mushtaq blasted the BCCI over their "tantrums" in the build-up to the ICC tournament as he recounted an episode of harassment he faced when trying to secure an Indian visa last year. Saqlain Mushtaq strongly criticised India and BCCI

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and BCCI were at loggerheads in the months leading up to the Champions Trophy. The Indian board told the ICC that the Rohit Sharma-led side won't be able to travel to Pakistan after failing to get a clearance from the government and hence demanded a neutral venue for their matches. PCB did not stand in favour of the hybrid model, and even threatened to pull out of the tournament. However, ICC backed BCCI's request in the wake of the Islamabad unrest last December, reportedly threatening to deny Pakistan the hosting rights. Hence, Dubai was named as the neutral venue for all India matches in the Champions Trophy.

Speaking on Pakistan’s 24 Digital on the eve of the Champions Trophy over, Mushtaq savaged the BCCI, saying that while fans in Pakistan are always in praise of Indian cricketers, India have never responded in the same manner.

“Their tantrums just don’t end. We are singing their praises. Children here want to see Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah. Every child here wants to see them in action, but their tantrums just don’t end. I don’t know in which world they are living in and what they want to achieve. When are they going to be intelligent and wise? When will they open their hearts? By wearing a tie and talking in English, you think you have become civilised? Pakistan should take a stand and teach them a lesson,” the 48-year-old said.

Mushtaq alleges visa harassment

The former Pakistan cricketer further opened up about a recent incident in which he alleged being harassed when trying to get an Indian visa. Mushtaq was notably picked as a spin consultant for the touring New Zealand side ahead of their Test series against India in late October last year and, hence, was supposed to travel to India. However, he failed to get a visa and hence could not join the Tom Latham-led side, who later secured a historic 3-0 whitewash against India.

“I booked online (visa appointment) from Leicester where I live and got an appointment two weeks later. They made me sit in queue for four hours. I felt a bit embarrassed and I was disappointed as well for the treatment being meted out to me.

“You won’t believe how many people I approached (to get my visa processed). They kept telling me it’s in the queue to get processed.

“The status remained the same for three months. In the meantime, I got this offer from PCB. So I refused the visa. They (Indian authorities) took the fee as well and did not even acknowledge,” Mushtaq added.