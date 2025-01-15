New Delhi [India], : The Board of Control for Cricket in India is set to implement stricter protocols during Team India's tours, according to a report from ESPNcricinfo. BCCI to limit families' presence during Team India's tours: Report

The report added that BCCI will limit the players spending time with their families on tours. The players will also be barred from taking independent transport to commute during practice and matches.

For a tour of 45 days, the family members of the players can only be with them for not more than 14 days. Meanwhile, during shorter tours in foreign countries, the immediate family members of a play can stay up to a week.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma, head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar met the BCCI officials in Mumbai last Saturday and were informed of the new protocols.

Team India conceded a disappointing 3-1 defeat to Australia in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 and lost the opportunity to qualify for the World Test Championship Final at Lord's.

Skipper Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli came under fire for an underwhelming Border-Gavaskar Trophy campaign and overall a very disappointing 2024/25 season of Test cricket. Sharma and Virat Kohli lacked big time with the bat. Virat fell for the outside-off-stump trap throughout the series, most notably by pacer Scott Boland who dismissed him four times.

The 2024-25 season of Tests has been miserable for 'Ro-Ko' . While Rohit scored just 164 runs in eight matches and 15 innings at an average of 10.93 with best score of 52, Virat scored a shambolic 382 runs in 10 matches and 19 innings at an average of 22.87, with just a century and fifty each.

