BCCI to state units: No separate vehicle for anyone, all players to travel by team bus

PTI |
Jan 19, 2025 08:21 PM IST

Kolkata, The implementation of the 10-point policy guidelines for the Indian cricket team has begun with the BCCI communicating to the Cricket Association of Bengal that no separate vehicle should be arranged for any player as all are required to travel by the team bus.

The Indian team is in Kolkata for the T20I series-opener against England at the Eden Gardens on January 22.

After the Australia series debacle, the BCCI has come out with a 10-point SOP.

As per the SOP, "all players are required to stay for the entire duration of scheduled practice sessions and travel together to and from the venue. This rule ensures commitment and fosters a strong work ethic within the team."

India skipper Rohit Sharma has already expressed his reservations on certain clauses but it is understood that BCCI has already put at least one of the 10 clauses in force.

The 10-point 'policy document' outlining the new guidelines was shared with all state cricket boards, hosting the India-England matches, including the CAB.

CAB president Snehasish Ganguly confirmed the arrangements and expressed the association's commitment to adhering to the policies.

"In keeping with the BCCI’s 10-point guidelines for players, the Cricket Association of Bengal has not arranged any separate means of conveyance,” Snehasish told PTI.

"Only a team bus has been arranged for the Indian team. There won’t be any personal vehicles for the cricketers. We have to follow the guidelines, which clearly state that all players are expected to travel with the team to and from matches and practice sessions," the former Bengal cricketer and elder brother of Sourav Ganguly said.

In the past some of the senior cricketers have travelled to and fro from stadiums in personal vehicles, which BCCI's operation team would arrange with the help of state units.

Even during Australian tours, two superstars travelled separately with their families.

For the first time after the new regulations were put to practice, the Indian contingent arrived at the Eden Gardens in the team bus, marking a departure from previous instances where some of the players or support staff would occasionally travel in personal vehicles.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir was the first to alight from the bus, followed by his support staff and players, including skipper Suryakumar Yadav and star all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

PA of one of main support staff lodged in separate hotel ===================================

There has been a lot of criticism about one of the main support staff's personal manager being allowed access to the team hotel as well as in the hospitality box, earmarked for the national selectors.

The person in question had also travelled in a selectors' car in Australia.

The BCCI has now barred personal managers or assistants associated with players and support staff members from staying in the team hotel.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

