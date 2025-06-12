BCCI to take action after 11 killed in RCB IPL celebration stampede; decision likely on…

In the wake of the devastating stampede at Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium that claimed 11 lives and left 56 others injured, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to deliberate the formulation of standardized guidelines for IPL victory celebrations during its 28th Apex Council Meeting scheduled for Saturday (June 14). The stampede occurred on June 4 evening outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium during an event organised to celebrate Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s win in the IPL. The chaos left 11 people dead and more than 56 injured.( AFP)

The tragedy occurred last Wednesday when an estimated 2.5 lakh fans flooded the stadium and its surrounding areas in an attempt to catch a glimpse of their cricketing heroes following an IPL team’s title celebration. The overwhelming crowd quickly spiralled into chaos, resulting in one of the worst crowd-control failures in Indian sporting history.

IPL Victory Celebrations Under the Scanner

Acknowledging shortcomings in the handling of the celebratory event, the BCCI has now made the formulation of crowd and safety regulations for future IPL celebrations a top agenda item.

“The need for formulation of norms for IPL victory celebration will be discussed during the meeting,” a senior BCCI official confirmed to news agency PTI.

Sources suggest that the guidelines may include measures to ensure public safety, such as pre-event crowd caps, mandatory coordination with local law enforcement, designated celebration zones, and ticketed or limited-access fan events.

The Council is expected to consult with state associations, security experts, and IPL franchise managements to build a framework that balances fan engagement with necessary safety protocols.

Other Key Agenda Items

While the IPL celebration regulations take centre stage, the meeting will also cover several other significant governance and operational issues:

Age Verification Programme Review

The Council will reassess the mechanisms in place to combat age-fudging in junior cricket, particularly affecting the Under-16 boys and Under-15 girls categories. Tighter enforcement and digital documentation are expected to be on the table.

India–New Zealand Series Venues

Venues for the upcoming India–New Zealand bilateral series are also expected to be finalised, with an emphasis on logistics, weather considerations, and crowd control.

Telangana Infrastructure Irregularities

A complaint by Karimnagar District Cricket Association president V. Agam Rao, alleging misuse of BCCI funds meant for infrastructure in Telangana, will be reviewed. Acting on this, BCCI Ombudsman Justice Arun Mishra has asked the Council to take “appropriate action.”

Player Conduct & Domestic Season Planning

Updates to the BCCI Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials, as well as the tournament allowance policy for BCCI employees, will also be discussed. In addition, planning for the 2025–26 domestic season and training programs for umpires and match referees will feature on the agenda.