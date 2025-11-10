BCCI was desperate for Mohammed Shami's return in England; one senior selector left him multiple messages but...: Report

Amid the ongoing tussle between Mohammed Shami and the head of the BCCI selection committee, Ajit Agarkar, fresh details have emerged about the India pacer that clarify his current status. Shami recently lashed out at the selectors for 'not communicating' with him, and after he was ignored for the South Africa Tests despite bowling 93 overs and picking up 15 wickets in three Ranji Trophy games. However, as it turns out, a BCCI spokesperson has denied Shami's claims and gone on record to state that the selectors, in fact, wanted him to make the England Tests, but the 35-year-old blatantly refused the board's request. Mohammed Shami may have played his last for India(PTI)

Shami last played for India during the Champions Trophy earlier this year but hasn't been able to break into the squad since. Having recovered from injuries, Shami has fallen behind in the pecking order, now competing with the likes of Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana. With age no longer on his side, Shami may never get another India call-up, and many believe his decision to skip the England tour could be a key reason behind it.

Also Read: Mohammed Shami's coach tears into Ajit Agarkar for using 'excuses' to ignore India pacer; 'They've made up their minds'

"There have been multiple times that national selectors and support staff from the BCCI Centre of Excellence have called to check on Shami. The selection committee was desperate to get his services in England, as Jasprit Bumrah could not have played more than three Tests. Who wouldn’t want a bowler of his calibre in English conditions?” a senior board official told PTI.

It's worth noting that Shami also missed the tour of Australia despite the BCCI seeking his services Down Under. But since Shami's ankle injury had derailed his plans of a comeback, even in the domestic circuit, he was always a doubtful starter on a tour as gruelling as a five-Test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. As for why Shami wasn't selected for the two-Test series against South Africa starting Saturday, the source insisted it had nothing to do with a lack of communication.

"So the narrative that there was no communication with Shami isn’t an absolute truth. The sports science team also has his medical reports and whether his body will be able to take the rigours of international cricket,” it added.