BCCI's last-minute change before IPL auction 2026 leaves franchises crying ‘unprecedented’; 19 new players added

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday reportedly added 19 new players to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction register less than 24 hours before the bidding begins at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, taking the total number of players in the pool to 369. IPL Auction 2025 LIVE: Arshdeep Singh was the first player to go under the hammer(BCCI)

As first reported by Cricbuzz, the late expansion of the list is being described by franchise and BCCI officials as unprecedented so close to an IPL auction. One franchise official was quoted as saying that such a large number of late inclusions had never been seen before.

The most prominent name among the additions is Bengal captain Abhimanyu Easwaran, who has been listed at a base price of ₹30 lakh. Easwaran, a long-time contender for national selection and a consistent performer in domestic cricket, has been placed at No. 360 in the auction spreadsheet.

Several overseas players have also been added to the register. South African wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreynne, a regular across formats for his country, enters the auction with a base price of ₹1.25 crore. Fellow South African all-rounder Ethan Bosch has been listed at ₹75 lakh. Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani, known for his height and pace, has also been included at a base price of ₹75 lakh, while New Zealand fast bowler Ben Sears is among the costliest of the late entrants, set at ₹1.50 crore. Australian all-rounder Chris Green, a familiar name in T20 leagues around the world, has been added at ₹75 lakh. Malaysia international Virandeep Singh has been listed at ₹30 lakh.

The domestic contingent among the late additions includes Manisankar Murasingh of Tripura ( ₹30 lakh), Swastik Chikara of Uttar Pradesh ( ₹30 lakh), Chama Milind from Hyderabad ( ₹30 lakh), K.L. Shrijith of Karnataka ( ₹30 lakh), Rahul Raj Namala from Chhattisgarh ( ₹30 lakh), Virat Singh of Jharkhand ( ₹30 lakh), Tripuresh Singh from Madhya Pradesh ( ₹30 lakh), Rajesh Mohanty of Odisha ( ₹30 lakh), Swastik Samal of Odisha ( ₹30 lakh), Saransh Jain from Madhya Pradesh ( ₹30 lakh), Sooraj Sangaraju of Andhra ( ₹30 lakh) and Tanmay Agarwal of Hyderabad ( ₹30 lakh).

Nine of these players — including Murasingh, Chikara and Bosch — had been briefly added to the auction pool earlier before being withdrawn, and have now been reinstated following requests from franchises.

With the auction register now expanded to 369 players, franchises can bid for a maximum of 77 cricketers, a figure that applies only if all teams fill their 25-player squad limit.

Full list of newly added players: Manisankar Murasingh (Rs. 30 lakh), Swastik Chikara (Rs. 30 lakh), Ethan Bosch (Rs. 75 lakh), Virandeep Singh (Rs. 30 lakh), Chama Milind (Rs. 30 lakh), K.L. Shrijith (Rs. 30 lakh), Rahul Raj Namala (Rs. 30 lakh), Chris Green (Rs. 75 lakh), Virat Singh (Rs. 30 lakh), Abhimanyu Easwaran (Rs. 30 lakh), Tripuresh Singh (Rs. 30 lakh), Kyle Verreynne (Rs. 1.25 crore), Blessing Muzarabani (Rs. 75 lakh), Ben Sears (Rs. 1.50 crore), Rajesh Mohanty (Rs. 30 lakh), Swastik Samal (Rs. 30 lakh), Saransh Jain (Rs. 30 lakh), Sooraj Sangaraju (Rs. 30 lakh), Tanmay Agarwal (Rs. 30 lakh).