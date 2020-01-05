‘Because of him, I made a name’: Yusuf Pathan’s emotional message for brother Irfan after retirement

cricket

India all-rounder Irfan Pathan announced his retirement from all formats of cricket on Saturday. The former left-arm seamer, in a show on Star Sports, said: “I am announcing retirement from all forms of cricket. I have been fortunate to share the dressing room with greats of the game like (Sourav) Ganguly, (Rahul) Dravid and (VVS) Laxman. I am calling time on my career.” A day after the announcement, Baroda allrounder Yusuf Pathan recalled his younger brother’s historic career, and credited Irfan for his fame.

In an interview to Indian Express, Yusuf said: “Going back to our early days, I remember that we used to fight. As I was the older brother, I cheated a lot. Of course because we played a lot of cricket we often got a scolding at home and also got beatings. But it toughened us up.”

He added: “I must say that it is because of him that I too became well-known and made a name for myself. When I played domestic cricket, people knew that I was Irfan’s brother.”

Yusuf further went on to address the setbacks Irfan faced in his career. “Irfan suffered many injury setbacks but he handled those difficult phases in his career well. More often that not he made a successful return from an injury lay-off,” he said.

“There were times when coaches adviced him to change his action. They probably did it for his betterment. I don’t think he lost the ability to swing the ball. He still swings the new ball. Today who swings with ball after the first five overs?” he added.

Yusuf also described Irfan’s ability to always keep a smile on his face as his best quality. “The good thing about Irfan is that even if he feeling low, he never showed it to anyone at home. He left his cricket outside the gate of the house literally. When at home he would try and make everyone laugh. Even when he was troubled, he managed to laugh and smile. The one quality which I always wanted to have was his ability to smile.”

The former Rajasthan Royals cricketer added that he feels proud to be known as Irfan’s brother. “Even in my mohallah people sometimes refer to me as Irfan’s brother. I always feel proud to be known as his brother. In a way we put Baroda on the cricketing map again. Now people connect Baroda with Irfan Pathan,” he signed off.