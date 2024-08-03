'Before I don India jersey...': Mohammed Shami won't return to national team after recovery, reveals comeback plan

Mohammed Shami showcased exceptional form for India during the ODI World Cup last year, taking 23 wickets in seven matches to emerge as the tournament's leading wicket-taker. However, the right-arm pacer has been sidelined due to injury since then. The 33-year-old, who also secured the Purple Cap in the IPL last year, remains uncertain about his return to international cricket. Mohammed Shami poses for a picture with the ball after India’s victory against New Zealand in their ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final

However, before rejoining the national team, Shami has confirmed plans to participate in several domestic matches. During an event in Kolkata, Shami opened up about his return to cricketing action, stating that he would play matches for Bengal before being available for the national team.

“It’s difficult to say when I will be back. I am trying hard, but hopefully you will get to see me in Bengal colours before I don the India jersey again,” he said, as quoted by News18.

“I will come to play two-three matches for Bengal and will come fully prepared for it,” he added.

Shami also spoke about the extent of his injury, admitting that even doctors couldn't anticipate its severity. “We never thought the injury would be this serious. The plan was to address it after the World Cup since we had the IPL and the ICC T20 mega event coming almost back-to-back after last year’s World Cup. But it turned worse during the ODI World Cup itself, and I also did not find it right to risk playing on with it,” he said.

“Even the doctors could not fathom that the injury would take such a serious turn and would take so much time to heal,” the pacer added.

Since being sidelined after the ODI World Cup, Shami missed India's tour of South Africa, the five-Test home series against England, the IPL, and the T20 World Cup, where India ended an 11-year drought for an ICC title. As the side transitioned into a new era with Gautam Gambhir as head coach, Shami will be hoping for a quick return to the side as India play 10 Tests in the WTC cycle, including the Border-Gavaskar trophy in Australia later this year.