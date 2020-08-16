cricket

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 12:49 IST

It is always a big day when a member of the Indian cricket team announces retirement. But when it is Mahendra Singh Dhoni, it becomes a national news. The speculations about MS Dhoni’s retirement have been circulating in the media for over a year. Dhoni’s last appearance in Indian jersey was at the World Cup 2019 semifinal against New Zealand. But on Saturday, Dhoni put an affirmative stop to all the speculations as he wrote in an Instagram post: “Thanks. Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired.”

Following Dhoni’s announcement, the social media went into frenzy as tributes started pouring in for India’s 2011 ODI World Cup-winning captain. But there was more to follow. Just after Dhoni’s announcement, his Chennai Super Kings teammate Suresh Raina, too, took to Instagram to announce his retirement from international cricket.

The two players, who were at the Chennai Super Kings campwhen they announced their retirements were congratulated by their teammates in the dressing room afterwards. A video was posted on CSK’s official Twitter handle Sunday morning, giving a behind the scenes look at what happened when the two players returned to the dressing room after wrapping up the team’s first training session.

In the video, Raina and Dhoni were seen being congratulated by other members of the team which included Piyush Chawla and Kedar Jadhav. In the video, Dhoni was also seen giving Raina a hug.

Both Dhoni and Raina will return to play for CSK in the 13th edition of IPL which will kick off from September 19th. The tournament this year will take place in the UAE, with the matches to be played across three cities - Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi.