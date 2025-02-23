Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Feb 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ben Stokes' absence in ODIs "big loss" for England: Nasser Hussain

ANI |
Feb 23, 2025 06:53 PM IST

Even making 351 runs did not prove to be safe for England as a resilient Alex Carey and explosive pair of Josh Inglis and Glenn Maxwell helped Australia secure a five-wicket win at Lahore on Saturday.

Lahore [Pakistan], : After England's loss to Australia in their ICC Champions Trophy campaign opener, former England skipper Nasser Hussain said that the absence of veteran all-rounder Ben Stokes is hurting the Three Lions as his inclusion in the Champions Trophy squad would have made the balance of the team more "comfortable".

Ben Stokes' absence in ODIs "big loss" for England: Nasser Hussain
Ben Stokes' absence in ODIs "big loss" for England: Nasser Hussain

Even making 351 runs did not prove to be safe for England as a resilient Alex Carey and explosive pair of Josh Inglis and Glenn Maxwell helped Australia secure a five-wicket win at Lahore on Saturday.

Speaking after the match to Sky Sports as quoted by Wisden, Nasser said that there was not much expectation from Australia as they missed their key players, including frontline pacers skipper Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, retired all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh who is also down with an injury.

"I think England when Duckett was smashing it and got 165, and [they were] getting up towards 350-plus, you were thinking maybe England have found a formula. Maybe these conditions will suit England," he added.

Hussain went on to explain how a lack of an all-rounder backfired on England. In order to boost their batting, they placed trust in their all-rounder to play as the fifth bowling option and collectively, Liam Livingstone and Joe Root took 1/73 in 11 overs with their spin bowling, with Root being a part-timer bowler.

"They cannot work out whether to play the extra batter, which they did today. That means their bowling is a bit short. Or play one of their bowling all-rounders, [Gus] Atkinson or [Jamie] Overton. But then, their batting would have been short," he said.

"I think recent cricket has shown the value of one individual, and that is Ben Stokes. That Ben Stokes character and individual makes your balance of batting and bowling much more comfortable, and I think he's a big loss," he added.

Notably, Stokes has not played any List-A cricket, let alone ODIs, since the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, after having made a return to the format in the tournament following retirement from the format in 2022. In 2024, his only white-ball games were three matches for the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred. Coming to T20Is as well, he has not played for England since their T20 WC 2022 triumph, in which he played a vital role with a match-winning 50 in the final.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with India vs Pakistan Live Score.
See More
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with India vs Pakistan Live Score.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On