Ben Stokes defends Brendon McCullum partnership as Ashes debacle triggers review talk: 'I can’t see anyone else'

England’s Ashes setback has placed the team firmly under scrutiny, with captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum facing growing pressure. The much-talked-about Bazball approach, praised for its fearless intent, has again faltered on a big stage, revealing limitations when challenged by disciplined, high-quality opposition. Against Australia, England struggled to sustain intensity across sessions, particularly in the first three Tests, where bold team selections and tactical calls failed to deliver at crucial moments. Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum are under immense pressure ahead of the fifth Test.(Action Images via Reuters)

The inability to adapt to conditions and changing match situations has raised questions about whether England’s aggressive philosophy needs recalibration rather than blind commitment. With results going against them and valuable World Test Championship points slipping away, the spotlight has intensified on the management. Reports suggest the ECB may review McCullum’s position after the final Test, especially with England currently trailing badly in the WTC standings. How the side responds in the fifth Test could play a significant role in shaping England’s red-ball future.

Meanwhile, ahead of the fifth Test, Stokes threw his weight behind the head coach, making it clear he sees no one other than McCullum as his partner in the leadership group and fully backs their partnership going forward.

"Look, I've thoroughly enjoyed the time that I've worked with Brendon," said Stokes ahead of the fifth Test. "I can't see there being someone else who I could take this team [with], from where we are now, to even bigger heights," he added.

Stokes reflected on the work done behind the scenes with head coach McCullum, stressing the long-term vision driving their leadership. He spoke about the constant planning, self-review and desire to push the group further, even during breaks between series.

"We've put so much time and effort into getting this team to where it was from when we first started, and now we're in a situation or position where we know we want to get even more out of the group, get even more out of individuals, and we feel we've done a very good job at getting everyone to the position we're in right now. So, for us as captain and coach, when we do have the time off, like we've done every single time between series, we put our heads together and go 'what is it that we think we need to go to the next level?'" Stokes added.

England’s victory at Melbourne marked a long-awaited breakthrough, their first Test win on Australian soil since 2011, ending a drought that had stretched beyond 5,000 days. Since Brendon McCullum took over as head coach, England have featured in 45 Tests, winning 25 and losing 17.

Ben Stokes admits dip in result

Ahead of a lengthy break in England’s Test calendar, Stokes offered a candid assessment of the team’s recent struggles, acknowledging a dip in results and consistency over the past year while stressing the need for reflection, reset and renewed drive to push the group forward.

"Because, being perfectly honest, you look back at how things have gone over the last, let's say, year - the results and the consistency hasn't quite been there from the first two-and-a-half to three years that we were in charge. So, when you start seeing a trend and something that is not what you want, when you have that time off between series like we do after this - from January and I think June - it's a long time for us to get things going again in the right direction. That's all we've ever wanted to do, is constantly push the guys and not wanting to stand still. We've obviously got some things to go away and speak about and try and get the boys pushing even further forward than we managed to achieve since me and Brendon first took over the job," he concluded.