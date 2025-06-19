Ben Stokes dismisses Jasprit Bumrah ‘threat’ talk with bold ‘no fear’ warning to India ahead of Leeds Test opener

Less than a day off from the start of a fast-paced and intense summer of Test cricket as India visit England for a five-match series, the verbal back-and-forth and mind games have begun in full flow. The psychological aspect of long, extended tours such as these cannot be downplayed, and ahead of the opening match at Headingley in Leeds, battle lines are starting to be drawn. Jasprit Bumrah is expected to be in action in India's series opener in England.(AP)

One of the first steps from the England camp emerged through Ben Stokes’ press conference on the eve of the match, where he challenged the visiting Indian team to stand up and fight with every man, rather than expect Jasprit Bumrah to create magic for them.

Asked regarding the England team’s concern for a player widely considered the best pace bowler in the world, Stokes was blunt and straightforwardly stated that the English team were absolutely not afraid of the prospect of even a red-hot Bumrah.

“No fear. In international cricket, you come up against quality opposition all the time. We know his class and what he brings to any team he plays for, but in terms of fear, definitely not,” explained Stokes in reference to a question posed to him.

Bumrah's excellent record vs England doesn't concern Stokes

Bumrah has a phenomenal record against England going back all the way to his debut Test series in 2018, taking 60 wickets in just 14 matches, at an average just a touch above 22. In particular, Bumrah was ascendant in the past winter during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and seems to have honed his skills to suit overseas pitches. With his all-timer performance in Australia, he has become India’s talisman on this tour in the absence of the retired Virat Kohli.

Nevertheless, Stokes was unfazed, reminding the press that this is a team game and that relying on a single player can be a plan destined to fail.

“I don’t think one bowler alone is going to win the series for either team. All 11 [players] have to stand up. I don’t think there is just one person in either team holding the key to success,” said the English captain.

While Bumrah is expected to feature in only a handful of matches in order to preserve his body and ensure his fitness, his presence in the matches he does play will be crucial, especially in the face of England’s ‘Bazball’ philosophy. With England taking a relatively young and inexperienced bowling attack into this series, quality will be a telling difference — but how well they fare against Bumrah could still come to define the series.