Home / Cricket / Ben Stokes ends Jason Holder’s 18-month reign at the top to become No.1 Test all-rounder in ICC rankings

Ben Stokes ends Jason Holder’s 18-month reign at the top to become No.1 Test all-rounder in ICC rankings

Stokes ended Holder’s 18-month reign at the top, becoming the first from England at the summit since Andrew Flintoff in May 2006. His tall of 497 rating points is the highest by any Test all-rounder since Jacques Kallis aggregated 517 in April 2008.

cricket Updated: Jul 21, 2020 14:08 IST
England's Ben Stokes celebrates after winning the test against West Indies
England's Ben Stokes celebrates after winning the test against West Indies(REUTERS)
         

Ben Stokes was rewarded for his outstanding performance in the ongoing test series against the West Indies as the all-rounder dethroned West Indies captain Jason Hodler to become the new No.1 all-rounder ICC Test rankings announced on Tuesday. Stokes also achieved a career-best ranking of No.3 in the ICC rankings for Test batsmen.

Stokes, who trailed Holder by 54 rating points going into the second Test in Manchester, enjoys a lead of 38 points after his memorable knocks of 176 and 78* and a match haul of three wickets helped England win by 113 runs and level the three-match series 1-1.

Stokes ended Holder’s 18-month reign at the top, becoming the first from England at the summit since Andrew Flintoff in May 2006. His tall of 497 rating points is the highest by any Test all-rounder since Jacques Kallis aggregated 517 in April 2008.

 

Among batsmen, Stokes is joint-third with Marnus Labuschagne, only behind Steve Smith and Virat Kohli and with specialist batsmen like Kane Williamson and Babar Azam below him in the list. His captain Joe Root is ninth while opener Dom Sibley has advanced 29 places to a career-best 35th position after a sturdy first innings 120.

Stuart Broad, who was not picked for the opening Test, returned to the top 10 after claiming three wickets in each innings. He is now England’s top-ranked bowler, one slot ahead of James Anderson, who dropped to 11th after being rested for the match. Chris Woakes, who scalped five in the match to reach the 100-wicket mark, is in 21st position, his highest since late 2016.

For the West Indies, Shamarh Brooks has moved up 27 places to a career-best 45th position after scores of 68 and 62. He is now just four slots behind Holder, who remains the top-ranked West Indies batsman in 41st position despite slipping four places. Holder has also dropped a slot among bowlers to take third place, behind Pat Cummins and Neil Wagner. Roston Chase has gained two places in the bowlers’ list after a five-wicket haul in the first innings.

