Ben Stokes has a laugh about Wiaan Mulder's decision to declare innings at 367*: ‘He won’t get that opportunity again’

England captain Ben Stokes reacted to Wiaan Mulder's declaration during the second Test against Zimbabwe, which caught attention as the South African skipper was unbeaten on 367 at the time. Mulder was just 34 runs away from breaking Brian Lara's record for the highest individual score in a Test innings. While the decision, taken after Lunch on Day 2, baffled many, Mulder explained that he declared the innings out of “respect” for Lara, stating that the record should stay with the legendary West Indian. Ben Stokes reacted to Wiaan Mulder's decision to declare innings(PTI/ICC)

Stokes was asked about his views on the declaration, which has already divided many on social media. The English captain insisted that Mulder is unlikely to ever get an opportunity to go close to Lara's record again, but applauded the South African's gesture towards Lara.

“I think it's, as a captain, you'd rather do it yourself than [have] your captain potentially pull you out on a groundbreaking day. But fair play to him. I think he said something about the record staying with Brian Lara. He's not going to get that opportunity again (laughs). But no, fair play to him. They got the win, which is obviously the big thing that counts,” Stokes told the reporter during the pre-match press conference ahead of the Lord's Test against India.

Declaring their innings at a mammoth 626/5 on Day 2, the Proteas made easy work of Zimbabwe's batting lineup, dismissing them for 170 in the first innings before enforcing a follow-on. They bowled the hosts out on 220 in the second innings, thus registering an innings and 236-run victory in Bulawayo.

Stokes on Archer

Stokes expressed excitement over pacer Jofra Archer's return, saying that the pacer must be proud of himself to bring himself back into the Test set-up after a gap of four years following injury scares.

"Really exciting. I think it is great for English fans, but also for Jof. It has been a long time coming for him. The way in which he has handled injury setbacks over that period has been very commendable, and the way in which he has got himself back onto the field and playing cricket over a long period of time now, it is exciting to have him back."

"I think Jof is going to be pretty proud of himself that he has managed to get himself back here after two pretty big injury scares," he added.