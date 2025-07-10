Ben Stokes laughs off Wiaan Mulder's call of not going after breaking Brian Lara's record: ‘Not going to get that…’

It has been three days since Wiaan Mulder's call of not going after Brian Lara's world record of the highest individual score in Test cricket but the reactions continue to come in. South Africa's stand-in captain stood on the cusp of history as he was batting on 367 not out against Zimbabwe at the lunch break on Day 2 of the second Test in Bulawayo. 400 was well within his sights, and it was almost a given that he would go past the former West Indies captain to make the highest individual score his own in Tests. Here's what England captain Ben Stokes had to say about Wiaan Mulder's decision not to go after Brian Lara's record. (PTI/AFP)

However, Mulder stunned one and all when he decided to declare the innings at 626/5 at the lunch break. He is now the fifth-highest individual scorer in Tests. Ahead of the third Test against India, England captain Ben Stokes was also asked about the same, and he was candid enough to admit that Mulder will not get the chance of going past Lara again.

Stokes laughed when he spoke about Mulder's shocking call to declare the innings when 400 was well within his range. However, the England captain also said that he respected Mulder's decision, as it was always about the team first.

“As captain, you’d rather do it to yourself than the captain pulling out on a groundbreaking day. Fair play to him. I think he said something about how it should stay with Brian," Stokes told reporters on the eve of the third Test against India at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

"He’s not going to get that opportunity again (laughs)! Fair play to them,” he added.

Mulder's knock of 367 was studded with 49 fours and 4 sixes. He stayed at the crease for 334 balls, registering the second-fastest triple century. He also recorded the highest score by a South African batter, surpassing Hashim Amla's 311 against England in 2012.

What did Mulder say about declaring?

After stumps on Day 2, Wiaan Mulder explained his decision to declare the innings, saying Brian Lara is a legend and the record for the highest individual score should stay with him.

However, his explanation did not sit well with former West Indies opening batter Chris Gayle. He said Mulder should have gone for the 400, as it was his shot at becoming a legend of the game.

“He panicked and he blundered, straight up,” Gayle said, speaking on talkSPORT.

“I think it was an error from his side, not to try and go to get it. We don’t know if he would go on and get it or not. But he declared on 367, and he said what he had to say. But listen, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get 400 runs in a Test match. Come on, youngster, you’ve blown it big time," he added.

Speaking of the Test between South Africa and Zimbabwe, the former won the contest comfortably by an innings and 236 runs. Mulder was adjudged Player of the Match and Player of the Series.

Mulder had also scored a century in the second innings of the series opener.