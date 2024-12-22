Ben Stokes ruled out of India ODIs, Champions Trophy; Joe Root returns as England announce 15-member squad

England's Test captain, Ben Stokes, has been ruled out of the 2024 Champions Trophy and the upcoming white-ball tour of India after suffering a left hamstring injury during the third Test against New Zealand in Hamilton earlier this month. The England team management confirmed on Sunday that Stokes would not be considered for either assignment, citing concerns over his fitness and the risk of further damage. Ben Stokes won't feature in the Champions Trophy(Getty)

Stokes was forced to sit out England's second innings during their crushing 423-run defeat in Hamilton, a result that, despite the heavy loss, saw England win the three-match Test series 2-1. In an effort to protect his injury, Stokes refrained from batting, opting to avoid any actions that might exacerbate the problem.

However, with a packed schedule ahead, including a five-match Test series at home against India in June and the 2025/26 Ashes tour of Australia, the England management has made the decision to prioritise Stokes' long-term health over short-term commitments.

While Stokes will miss both the Champions Trophy and the India tour, key batter Joe Root returns to the ODI fold for the first time since the 2023 World Cup in India. Fast bowler Mark Wood, who had been sidelined due to a bone-stress injury to his right elbow, also makes his return in both the ODI and T20 squads.

Despite England's struggles in limited-overs cricket, where they lost both their 50-over and T20 World Cup titles since November 2023, Jos Buttler remains as captain of the white-ball teams. However, Buttler’s position as wicketkeeper may be in jeopardy, with the inclusion of two other keepers – Jamie Smith, who missed the New Zealand series due to personal reasons, and Phil Salt.

Rising star Jacob Bethell, who impressed during his debut Test series in New Zealand, is also included in both squads, while leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed joins the T20 squad. The England team will depart for India on January 17, with the first T20I against India scheduled for January 22 in Kolkata.

England ODI squad for India tour and 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan:

Jos Buttler (capt/wkt), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith (wkt), Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt (wkt), Mark Wood

England T20 squad for India tour:

Jos Buttler (capt/wkt), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith (wkt), Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt (wkt), Mark Wood