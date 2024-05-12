Bengaluru weather forecast, RCB vs DC: Will rain end playoff hopes for Faf du Plessis' men? Who benefits from washout?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who are on a four-match winning streak in the ongoing 2024 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) are all set to host Delhi Capitals (DC) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium with a spot for playoffs up for grabs. After 61 matches in the IPL, only one team - Kolkata Knight Riders - has managed to secure their playoffs berth so far. Delhi is currently placed fifth in the table with 12 points from 12 matches, while RCB stands seventh with 10 points from the same number of games. However, rain is likely to play a crucial factor in the match with Bengaluru having witnessed thunderstorms and relentless rain over the last 24 hours. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match(AFP)

What are the chances of rain during the IPL 2024 match between RCB and DC?

Match number 62 of the 2024 season of the IPL, a game that could potentially shape the destiny of both Bengaluru and Delhi in the race to the playoffs, is on the horizon. However, the weather remains a wildcard, with the forecast indicating high chances of thunderstorms persisting even till 9 PM IST. Here is the hour-by-hour breakdown of the weather forecast for Bengaluru according to Accuweather...

7 pm: Weather forecast: Cloudy (99%) | Temperature: 30° C | Humidity: 50%

8 pm: Weather forecast: Cloudy (99%) | Temperature: 30° C | Humidity: 53%

9 pm: Weather forecast: Thunderstorms (99%) | Temperature: 28° C | Humidity: 63%

10 pm: Weather forecast: Thunderstorms (99%) | Temperature: 27° C | Humidity: 69%

11 pm: Weather forecast: Cloudy (99%) | Temperature: 26° C | Humidity: 72%

Last year, in the IPL 2023 final, the cut-off time for a full 20-over match was 9:35 PM IST. However, it could be different this time, given that the RCB-DC encounter is merely a league-stage match. The two teams need to play a minimum of five overs to decide the result for the match and the cut-off for that is 10:55 PM IST.

What happens to RCB and DC's playoff chances if the match gets washed out?

There are no reserve days assigned for league-stage matches in the IPL. Hence, in case of a washout, both teams will share a point each. This will imply, DC will remain in the fifth spot with 13 points from 12 games, while RCB will also keep their seventh position with 11 points from 12 matches. This result could still keep DC in the hunt for the playoffs, with the hope that Sunrisers Hyderabad (14 points from 12 games) lose both their next two matches along with Lucknow Super Giants (12 points from 12 games), while Delhi win their final league game next week. However, the result could subsequently end RCB's playoffs hopes as the maximum they could still gain from 14 league games would be 13.