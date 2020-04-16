e-paper
Cricket / 'Best finisher in the game': Faf du Plessis heaps praise on MS Dhoni, terms his 2019 knock against RCB best IPL memory

‘Best finisher in the game’: Faf du Plessis heaps praise on MS Dhoni, terms his 2019 knock against RCB best IPL memory

Du Plessis started by recalling a Suresh Raina century against KXIP. He also mentioned a match winning knock by Dwayne Bravo and went on to shower praise on Shane Watson for bringing out the big knocks in crunch games like a final.

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 12:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
File photo of MS Dhoni and Faf Du Plessis.
File photo of MS Dhoni and Faf Du Plessis.(AFP)
         

South African batsman Faf Du Plessis has been an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings team for many years now and he has been part of an extremely consistent outfit. On Thursday, Du Plessis took to Twitter after being nominated by CSK teammate Suresh Raina to take the #MyIPLMoment challenge and mentioned some of the great displays of individual brilliance by his teammates.

Du Plessis started by recalling a Suresh Raina century against KXIP. He also mentioned a match winning knock by Dwayne Bravo and went on to shower praise on Shane Watson for bringing out the big knocks in crunch games like a final. His favourite memory though is of his captain MS Dhoni.

The South African was all praise for the veteran Indian keeper-batsman as he spoke about the way Dhoni constructs an innings and gets the job done. He recalled a Dhoni knock against RCB from last season and termed it his best. 

“MS Dhoni has been, obviously, part of the team since the beginning but I see him as the best finisher in the game. To have been on the field and in the side of the field for so many years and to have just seen him construct innings together and how he has finished games,” the former South African ODI captain said as he showered praise on Dhoni’s ability to handle tough situations and get the job done.

“I have been very fortunate to be part of the team for almost 10 tears now. I have some incredible memories of us winning two IPLs, two or three Champions League and some incredible games. I’m trying to remember some brilliant individual innings and my memory is not great so it might be a little bit off here and there but bear with me,” Du Plessis said in a video posted on CSK’s official Twitter handle.

“There have been a lot of them but I will mention that is fresh in my memory. Last year against RCB. I think we were 60-6 or 7 and basically we should be bowled out for 90. He was in at the moment and absorbed pressure very well. Then he started hitting more and more sixes. The sixes he was hitting was out of the stadium. He ended up getting 87 off 40-odd balls (sic). I think it was 26 required off the last over and after the game, we were like what just happened,” said Du Plessis who has primarily played the role of an opener for CSK.

Dhoni scored 84* off 48 balls against Virat Kohli’s RCB while chasing a target of 162 runs.Dale Steyn had given RCB a great start by sending back Shane Watson and Suresh Raina in the very first over. CSK were tottering at 32/4 after the powerplay but Dhoni shepherded the chase from there on and played a brilliant knock to take the team home.

Du Plessis has now tagged former Australian batsman Mike Hussey, who played for CSK and is part of the team’s coaching staff to join the challenge.

