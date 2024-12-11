New Delhi [India], : Former opener Matthew Hayden has highlighted how the Indian bowling unit, particularly the pacers, can be more effective against Australian batters in Brisbane by targeting the fourth and fifth stump line. BGT: Matthew Hayden outlines what India pacers need to do to be more effective in Brisbane

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy has become increasingly competitive after Australia staged a remarkable comeback in Adelaide to level the series at 1-1.

The intensity missing in Perth, where players chose silence over verbal duels, was reignited by a heated altercation between Travis Head and Mohammed Siraj in Adelaide.

While emotions flared on the field, India's pace attack lacked sharpness, barring the efforts of Jasprit Bumrah. Hayden offered advice to the Indian team, suggesting a strategy to transform their lacklustre performance in Adelaide into a relentless assault in Brisbane.

"India, when they do get a chance to bowl, need to focus on hovering around that fourth and fifth stump line a bit more. Most importantly, they must utilise their bounce it's a key weapon for any fast bowling unit in Brisbane. The red ball will definitely feel more familiar for Test cricket. Australia, with the pink ball, have such a strong track record; they've won so much with it!" Hayden said on Star Sports.

Beyond India's batting struggles, the key difference between the two sides in Adelaide was the ability of their pacers to take wickets as the pink ball aged.

Australia's pace trio Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Scott Boland secured 14 wickets with the old ball while conceding 159 runs. In stark contrast, India managed only four wickets with the older ball, leaking runs at an alarming rate of 4.27 per over.

India's attack, featuring Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Harshit Rana, appeared ineffective, allowing Travis Head to capitalise on favourable conditions. His explosive 140-run knock in the first innings brought Australia closer to victory, making it look effortless.

As the action shifts to Brisbane on Saturday, both India and Australia will battle for bragging rights at a venue widely regarded as an Australian stronghold.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.