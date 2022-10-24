Bhuvneshwar Kumar surpasses Yuzvendra Chahal to achieve massive feat in IND vs PAK clash at T20 World Cup 2022

Batting icon Virat Kohli, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and Indian skipper Rohit Sharma were not the only players who etched their names in the history books during India's blockbuster meeting with bitter-rivals Pakistan at the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday. Senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar also scripted history as the speed merchant surpassed his teammate Yuzvendra Chahal to achieve a massive feat in the shortest format of the game.

Senior pacer Bhuvneshwar bagged the crucial wicket of Shaheen Shah Afridi, who was hoping to provide Pakistan with a late flourish in the death overs. Batting at a strike rate of 200.00, Afridi smashed a six and four before the tailender was dismissed by Bhuvneshwar in the 19th over. Afridi perished for 16 off 8 balls as Bhuvneshwar finally opened his account in the high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Bhuvneshwar became India's all-time leading wicket-taker in the shortest format of the game on Sunday. The senior pacer has eclipsed Chahal, who was earlier the joint-highest wicket-taker in T20Is for Team India. Spin wizard Chahal has picked up 85 wickets while senior fast bowler Bhuvneshwar has 86 dismissals under his belt in the shortest format of the game.

Pacer Bhuvneshwar has achieved the special feat in his 80th appearance for the 2007 world champions. The 32-year-old bagged a solitary wicket and leaked 22 runs in 4 overs against Pakistan at the MCG. Talking more about the match, speed merchant Arshdeep Singh (3) and Hardik Pandya (3) shared 6 wickets to restrict Pakistan to 159-8 in the 20-over contest at the MCG.

In reply, India suffered a mini batting collapse before Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya resurrected the innings of the Men In Blue. Pandya scored 40 off 37 balls while Kohli smashed 82 off 53 balls to make sure India finish ahead of Pakistan in the final-over thriller. Former Indian skipper Kohli was adjudged the Player of the Match for his stupendous knock against the Green Army. India will meet the Netherlands in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup on Thursday.

