Bhuvneshwar sparks surprise bidding war, CSK ignore Deepak Chahar: India fast bowlers earn big bucks at IPL 2025 auction

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar may be currently out of reckoning for a place in the Indian squad, across formats, but it did not stop franchises from getting into an intense bidding war as India fast bowlers, on Monday, earned big bucks on day 2 of the IPL mega auction at the Abadi Al Johar Arena in Jeddah. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will join RCB in IPL 2025(Getty)

Bhuvneshwar, who is the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL history among fast bowlers, with 181 scalps in 176 appearances, and is the first Indian bowler to reach the milestone of 300 wickets in the shortest format, was sold to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for INR 10.75 crore. Sunrisers Hyderabad, where the veteran cricketer spent 10 years, including serving as a captain briefly, showed no interest as Mumbai Indians had their paddle up straightaway for his base price of INR 2 crore. Lucknow Super Giants then tested MI as the bid quickly crossed the 8-crore mark, before RCB made a late entry into the battle, outlasting the two for the final bid of INR 10.75 crore. It was the highest any player went on Monday.

Mumbai Indians, however, were quick to rope in Deepak, who possesses a similar skill set as Bhuvneshwar. The five-time IPL winners battled against Punjab Kings, eventually signing the India cricketer for INR 9.25 crore. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals exercised their Right-To-Match card to re-sign Mukesh after Punjab outbid Chennai Super Kings, before placing a hike of INR 8 crore.

Former CSK pacer Tushar Deshpande, on the other hand, was picked up by Rajasthan Royals for INR 6.50 crore.

No takers for Kane Williamson

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson, who previously plied trade with Gujarat Titans, attracted no bid at the IPL mega auction on Monday for his base price of INR 2 crore. And so were India batters Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal. India all-rounder Shardul Thakur too went unsold.

Among the notable buys on Monday were Marco Jansen, for INR 7 crore to PBKS, Krunal Pandya, for INR 5.75 crore to RCB, while Washington Sundar, who put on an impressive show for India in the New Zealand Test series earlier this month, was a steal deal for Gujarat at INR 3.2 crore.