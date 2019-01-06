 Big Bash League, Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Strikers: Live score and updates
Jan 06, 2019-Sunday
Big Bash League, Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Strikers: Live score and updates

Big Bash League, Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Strikers: Catch all the live score and updates from the 22nd match.

cricket Updated: Jan 06, 2019 13:40 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Strikers

Live: News from the toss is that the Strikers won the bat flip and have chosen to bat first.

Adelaide Strikers: Jake Weatherald, Alex Carey (wk), Colin Ingram (c), Matt Short, Jonathan Wells, Michael Neser, Cameron Valente, Rashid Khan, Peter Siddle, Liam O’Connor, Billy Stanlake

Sydney Sixers: Joe Denly, Justin Avendano, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Josh Philippe (wk), Tom Curran, Sean Abbott, Steve O’Keefe, Ben Dwarshuis, Ben Manenti

First Published: Jan 06, 2019 13:39 IST

