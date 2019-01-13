Big Bash League: Billy Stanlake runs himself out in the most bizarre fashion – Watch

Sydney Thunder beat Adelaide Strikers by 71 runs in the ongoing edition of the Big Bash League on Sunday but the match will be remembered for the comical run-out of Australian cricketer Billy Stanlake.

The Strikers’ fate was already sealed even before number 11 batsman Stanlake came into the middle as they were tottering at 95/9 in the 18th over of the chase.

On the fourth ball of the over, Daniel Sams bowled a full toss to Liam O Connor and he pushed the ball towards mid-wicket for quick single. Non-striker Stanlake ran his heart out towards the batsman’s end but before he could reach the crease his bat fell out of his hands and the keeper dislodged the bails.

The official Twitter account of the Big Bash League uploaded the video on social media and their post read: “Just wait for the replay... This might be the best Bucket Moment of the season!”

Just wait for the replay... 😂😂



This might be the best Bucket Moment of the season!#BBL08 | @KFCAustralia pic.twitter.com/HjiV3NTqt3 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 13, 2019

Batting first, Sydney Thunder scored 168/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Skipper Shane Watson was the star of the day for the hosts as he scored 68 off just 40 deliveries. His innings included four boundaries and five huge sixes.

Chasing the formidable target, Adelaide Strikers got off to the worst start possible with openers Jake Weatherald and Matthew Short getting dismissed for just 18 on board. Colin Munro (48) held the innings from one end but the visitors kept losing wickets at regular intervals to be bundled out for just 97.

20-year-old off-spinner Arjur Nair was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts as he ended with magnificent figures of 3/12. Six other bowlers scalped one wicket each.

First Published: Jan 13, 2019 18:38 IST