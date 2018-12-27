Big Bash League: Handscomb’s quick half-century helps Melbourne Stars beat Sydney Sixers

Peter Handscomb, who has been left out of the side for the third Test against India, showed his class when he bludgeoned his way to 70 off 35 balls to help Melbourne Stars beat Sydney Sixers by five wickets. Handscomb opened the batting and smashed nine fours and three sixes in his innings. The Melbourne Stars chased down a relatively low total of 130 with 5.1 overs to spare. Nick Larkin and Handscomb strung a partnership of 87 runs for the second wicket with the latter scoring the bulk of the runs.

Earlier, fast bowler Jackson Coleman was the pick of the bowlers for the Melbourne Stars. He returned with figures of 3/18 as Sydney were restricted to 130/9. Adam Zampa, Glenn Maxwell, Sandeep Lamichhane and Dwayne Bravo chipped in with wickets for the team.

Jordan Silk was the only one who made a notable performance with the bat for the Sydney Sixers. He was unbeaten on 41 off 37 balls. The innings included two boundaries. The next best batsman in the team was Sean Abbott, who scored 22 runs off 16 balls. Six players were out for single digit scores.

The Melbourne Stars recorded their first win of the tournament.

First Published: Dec 27, 2018 18:30 IST