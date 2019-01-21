Big Bash League: Hobart Hurricanes thrash Adelaide Strikers by 10 wickets

Matthew Wade and D’Arcy Short made short work of Adelaide Strikers’ total of 154/5 as they chased down the target in 16.5 overs without losing a wicket. Wade slammed 84 runs off 49 balls and Short played second fiddle with an innings of 73 runs from 52 balls. Adelaide tried seven bowlers in the match and six of them returned with an economy rate of nine or over. Even the T20 star Rashid Khan was taken for 36 runs in his four overs. Only Liam O’Connor had a respectable economy rate of six after his two-over spell.

Earlier, Colin Ingram stole the show for the Adelaide Strikers with an innings of 67 runs from 36 balls. While the other batsmen failed to convert their starts into big scores, Ingram slammed six boundaries and three sixes in his unbeaten innings. Alex Carey and Jonathan Wells contributed with scores of 28 each. Jofra Archer and James Faulkner were the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2/23 and 2/24 respectively.

After this win, the Hobart Hurricanes maintain their position at the top with 16 points, while the Adelaide Strikers are at the fifth place with 8 points. Sydney Thunder take on Melbourne Renegades in the 38th match of the Big Bash League.

First Published: Jan 21, 2019 17:23 IST