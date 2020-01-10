e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 10, 2020
Home / Cricket / Big Bash League: Michael Vaughan pays huge compliment to ‘freak’ Glenn Maxwell after fiery innings

Big Bash League: Michael Vaughan pays huge compliment to ‘freak’ Glenn Maxwell after fiery innings

Big Bash League: Glenn Maxwell hammered an unbeaten 83 runs in 45 balls to help his side Melbourne Stars to a win in derby match.

cricket Updated: Jan 10, 2020 17:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Glenn Maxwell.
File image of Glenn Maxwell.(Twitter/Melbourne Stars)
         

Former England captain Michael Vaughan gave another huge compliment to Australia hard-hitting batsman Glenn Maxwell. The right-handed batsman, on Friday, smashed an unbeaten 83 in 45 balls to help Melbourne Stars pick up an easy win over derby rivals Melbourne Renegades in a Big Bash League clash. Maxwell came on to bat after Stars lost their third wicket in 169-run chase in the 7th over, with Cameron Boyce cleaning up Hilton Cartwright.

With the scoreboard reading 54/3, Stars needed a huge partnership to save the match. Maxwell immediately went after the bowlers and smashed sixes all around the mark. He struck 7 sixes and a four and took his side to a win with 7 wickets remaining, and 8 balls to spare.

Also read: ‘It should be easy sell or we shouldn’t do it’: Former England captain on four-day Tests

After the match, Vaughan in a tweet, wrote: “T20 cricket at its best .. Great crowd .. Great pitch .. Quality players . Magnificent DJ .. Then the Freak Glenn Maxwell !!!”

This is not the first time the England cricketer-turned-commentator has praised Maxwell in the series. He also called the batsman a “freak” earlier this week, when Maxwell scored 57 off 35 to take his side to a win against Sydney Thunder. “Glenn Maxwell is a freak,” he wrote.

Speaking after the match, Maxwell, who was named as the Player of the match, said: “They batted beautifully, luckily our bowlers did an outstanding job in the last few overs and I thought they were a little below par in the end. It was more about keeping 10 runs to chase, shorter square boundaries, so we targeted that. We’ve (himself and Dan Christian) been close mates, it’s just a banter. We still have a lot of things to work, we still dropped the ball a few times on the field. We need to cash in more in the PowerPlay.”

Stars will next face off against Sydney Sixers on Sunday this week.

tags
top news
Aishe Ghosh, 8 others identified as suspects in JNU violence case
Aishe Ghosh, 8 others identified as suspects in JNU violence case
‘Have proof to show I was attacked’: Aishe Ghosh on being named in JNU case
‘Have proof to show I was attacked’: Aishe Ghosh on being named in JNU case
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s Mumbai house attached by ED
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s Mumbai house attached by ED
Situation in JNU is normal, classes to start from January 13: V-C
Situation in JNU is normal, classes to start from January 13: V-C
Sourav Ganguly’s brother Snehasish set to become CAB secretary - Report
Sourav Ganguly’s brother Snehasish set to become CAB secretary - Report
Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior movie review: Ajay Devgn’s classic century
Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior movie review: Ajay Devgn’s classic century
Congress’ UP chief, accompanying Priyanka Gandhi in Varanasi, falls in river
Congress’ UP chief, accompanying Priyanka Gandhi in Varanasi, falls in river
How connected cars can be moving targets for hackers
How connected cars can be moving targets for hackers
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news