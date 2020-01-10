Big Bash League: Michael Vaughan pays huge compliment to ‘freak’ Glenn Maxwell after fiery innings

cricket

Former England captain Michael Vaughan gave another huge compliment to Australia hard-hitting batsman Glenn Maxwell. The right-handed batsman, on Friday, smashed an unbeaten 83 in 45 balls to help Melbourne Stars pick up an easy win over derby rivals Melbourne Renegades in a Big Bash League clash. Maxwell came on to bat after Stars lost their third wicket in 169-run chase in the 7th over, with Cameron Boyce cleaning up Hilton Cartwright.

With the scoreboard reading 54/3, Stars needed a huge partnership to save the match. Maxwell immediately went after the bowlers and smashed sixes all around the mark. He struck 7 sixes and a four and took his side to a win with 7 wickets remaining, and 8 balls to spare.

After the match, Vaughan in a tweet, wrote: “T20 cricket at its best .. Great crowd .. Great pitch .. Quality players . Magnificent DJ .. Then the Freak Glenn Maxwell !!!”

This is not the first time the England cricketer-turned-commentator has praised Maxwell in the series. He also called the batsman a “freak” earlier this week, when Maxwell scored 57 off 35 to take his side to a win against Sydney Thunder. “Glenn Maxwell is a freak,” he wrote.

Speaking after the match, Maxwell, who was named as the Player of the match, said: “They batted beautifully, luckily our bowlers did an outstanding job in the last few overs and I thought they were a little below par in the end. It was more about keeping 10 runs to chase, shorter square boundaries, so we targeted that. We’ve (himself and Dan Christian) been close mates, it’s just a banter. We still have a lot of things to work, we still dropped the ball a few times on the field. We need to cash in more in the PowerPlay.”

Stars will next face off against Sydney Sixers on Sunday this week.